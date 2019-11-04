It’s not everyday that we hear about the great things that are happening Milwaukee. Instead, we often hear about the shootings and killings that happen day in and day out. Granted it’s essential that we’re aware of the dangers of the city, but it’s also a must that we highlight the positive happenings around town. It’s very important that we recognize the people and organizations dedicated to putting their best foot forward in making an impact.
With that being said, licensed Missionary and Founder of Missionary Currie for Women and Children, Jessica Currie hosted the 1st Annual Mommies and Motivation Brunch Fundraiser. The brunch was designed to raise funds to help with the mission of the organization but also to bring women together while uplifting their spirits through recognition, prayer, and an intimate panel while enjoying food.
Many vendors supported the movement while pushing their brands, products, and services. Evangelist Angela Moore and Inspirational Speaker/Author Stephaine Crosley joined Jessica on the panel as they all share their touching stories of the past and how they made it to where they are now. These ladies discussed issues of homelessness as well as growing up with unfortunate circumstances but still pressing through.
As mothers and business women filled the room, much knowledge was dropped regarding the journey. Women were highly encouraged to be great, no matter the circumstances.
“If God can do it for me, God can do it for you,” Currie said as she responded to a question from the audience. She shared her belief in God and the necessity of a prayer life. Those two principals have created a lifestyle far beyond her imagination, coming from experiencing homelessness to being a home owner and more.
“Be your authentic self,” Angela and Stephaine agreed upon as they stressed the importance of originality and staying true to self. “It starts with you,” Steph says in reference to her “Priority” sweatshirt— a simple reminder that you come first.
Each and every woman was inspired beyond measure. As the event opened and closed in prayer, God certainly was welcomed into the room.
Events like this definitely need more exposure and need to happen more often. Inspiration and entertainment is fun and necessary, but the spiritual work that is being done also needs much attention.
Big ups to Missionary Currie. Keep making the city a better place.
Leave a Reply