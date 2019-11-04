1st Annual Mommies and Motivation Brunch Fundraiser

As mothers and business women filled the room, much knowledge was dropped regarding the journey. Women were highly encouraged to be great, no matter the circumstances.

“If God can do it for me, God can do it for you,” Currie said as she responded to a question from the audience. She shared her belief in God and the necessity of a prayer life. Those two principals have created a lifestyle far beyond her imagination, coming from experiencing homelessness to being a home owner and more.

“Be your authentic self,” Angela and Stephaine agreed upon as they stressed the importance of originality and staying true to self. “It starts with you,” Steph says in reference to her “Priority” sweatshirt— a simple reminder that you come first.

Each and every woman was inspired beyond measure. As the event opened and closed in prayer, God certainly was welcomed into the room.