20/20 Focus

How easy is it for you to have a dream just to say you have one? To say you have plans and to focus on them is a difference. Anybody can have an idea but to put that idea to work is always the goal.

Putting your dream to work can seem complexed but very necessary. It’s more than the words that come out of your mouth. It’s the action behind it that matters.

To focus (as a verb) means to adapt to the prevailing level of light and become able to see clearly. Clarity is necessary for focus. It’s about being about to see your vision clearly.

As a noun it means the center of interest or activity. It’s why you do what you do. It’s what you do to get where you’re going.

With that being said, let’s do a focus check. Grab a piece a paper and answer the following questions.

1. What is your dream?

2. When do you expect to achieve your dream?

3. What is required of you to achieve your dream?

4. What strategies will you use to accomplish your objectives?

5. What are you doing today to put you in position for execution?

6. What barriers might get in the way and how will you overcome them?

7. Why do you want to achieve this dream?

8. What’s motivating you?

9. Who can you count on to help you reach your success?

10. Do you have a mentor or team to hold you accountable?

Your dreams are worth chasing. Your success is worth having. Nothing is promised but as long as the day is given YOU CAN SUCCEED! The power is in your hands. Stay humble. Stay consistent. Keep planning and most importantly, STAY FOCUSED. Lock in! You got this.