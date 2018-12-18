2018 City of Milwaukee Property Tax Bills

Treasurer Coggs expects that most taxpayers will receive their property tax bills no later than Wednesday, December 19th. Taxpayers that do not receive their property tax bills by Friday, December 21st, should contact the City Treasurer’s Office, Customer Services Division, at 414-286-2240, and request a duplicate tax bill. Tax bill copies are also available at no charge via the Internet. Just visit the Office of the City Treasurer Home Pageat URL: http://www.milwaukee.gov/treasurer.

No matter how taxpayers choose to pay their property taxes, whether payment in full or just paying the first installment, the payment is due on or before January 31, 2019. Since work continues on the City Hall foundation project and BMO Bank Tower across from City Hall, parking is extremelylimited in the area around City Hall. Treasurer Coggs strongly encourages taxpayers to consider one of the following convenient property tax payment options:

Mail in their tax payments using the return remittance envelope enclosed with their tax bills; or

Make their tax payments at any one of twelve, full service S. Bank branch lobbies located within the City of Milwaukee; or

Pay their taxes in full using the electronic payment options available via the Internet on the Office of the City Treasurer Home Page at URL: http://www.milwaukee.gov/treasurer; or

Enroll in the electronic funds transfer installment payment plan. The enrollment form is available via the Internet on the Office of the City Treasurer Home Page at URL: http://www.milwaukee.gov/treasurer.

If taxpayers do decide to come down to City Hall to make a tax payment, Treasurer Coggs asks taxpayers to make sure to follow the signs in the City Hall Rotunda to assure the most efficient taxpayer service.

Milwaukee City Treasurer Spencer Coggs announced that the City of Milwaukee Combined Property Tax Bills would be mailed on Monday, December 17th.

Treasurer Coggs stated that during the month of December, a limited number of 15-minute parking spaces at no charge would be made available by the Department of Public Works on the following City streets:

North Water Street between East Wells Street and East State Street;

between East Wells Street and East State Street; East Wells Street between North Water Street and North Broadway Street; and

between North Water Street and North Broadway Street; and East Kilbourn Avenue between North Water Street and North Broadway Street.

Validated parking at a discounted rate will also be available at the Milwaukee Center Parking Garage located at North Water Street and East Kilbourn Avenue for up to a maximum of five hours, according to Coggs. Taxpayers will need to have their Milwaukee Center Parking Garage ticket validated at the City Hall Information Booth to qualify for the discounted rate. Questions or concerns regarding available street parking around City Hall, or validated parking at the Milwaukee Center Parking Garage, should be directed to the Department of Public Works at 414-286-3261.

Treasurer Coggs indicated that a drop box for property tax payments is available inside the Market Street entrance to City Hall seven days a week, twenty-four hours a day, including City holidays. A second drop box is also available inside the Broadway Street entrance to the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building, but can only be accessed during regular business hours when the building is open, 8:00 A.M. to 4:45 P.M. The municipal building will be closed on the following City Holidays:

Monday, December 24, 2018

Tuesday, December 25, 2018

Monday, December 31, 2018

Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Monday, January 21, 2019

Taxpayers should not deposit CASH payments in either of these drop boxes. Tax payments deposited in these drop boxes may be credited on the following business day, according to Coggs.

As in the past, Treasurer Coggs noted that those taxpayers who mail in their tax payment, pay via an Internet payment option, or deposit their tax payment in a drop box, will be sent an official tax payment receipt by mail. The exception would be if the amount paid was an installment payment. In that case, the payment will be acknowledged on the next installment billing statement.

The City Treasurer’s Office will be open daily, Monday through Friday, from 8:15 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. according to Coggs. The office will also be open on Monday, December 31, 2018 from 8:15 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

The City Treasurer’s Office will be closed on:

For additional information on the 2018 Combined Property Tax Bills or on making property tax payments, taxpayers should reference the cream-colored brochure included with the tax bills or visitthe Office of the City Treasurer Home Pageon the Internet at URL: http://www.milwaukee.gov/treasurer.

Taxpayers may also call the City Treasurer’s Office, Customer Services Division, at 414-286-2240 with any questions on their tax bills or payment options.