On Wednesday November 28th, the Milwaukee Urban League held an event concerning the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The meet entailed information about how small businesses can get involved in the movement to make Milwaukee a spot for the convention.

Alex Lasry, Senior Vice President of the Milwaukee Bucks, discussed the many opportunities and benefits that this convention could bring to our city. Partnering with businesses of all sizes will be of great benefit on both ends.

To host the convention, they will need access to access to over 25,000 rooms. In hopes to collaborate with hotels and businesses in and around the outskirts of the city, the convention will drive much traffic.

This means more money driven into the city for everyone. The ultimate goal is to create a buzz to show that Milwaukee is ready for the 2020 Democratic National Convention. With a great buzz, promotional, and informative events the National Convention is sure to put Milwaukee on the map for many other massive events, such as the Allstar game.

No business is too big or small. Everyone is welcome and anyone can help play a part to make this happen.

When I think of something as big as this happening in our city, it excites me simply because this could be the beginning of a dramatic change in our community. Creating ways to drive traffic to Milwaukee creates tremendous opportunities for business.

With over 35,000 people expected to come into town, there’s so much money to be made from restaurants to venders to malls and storefronts. If we can grow our businesses, we can grow our money. As we grow our money, we heal our communities from poverty. This convention could literally change the face of Milwaukee and it will if we work together.

The other major benefit I see is the education that will be given in regards to politics. This is an area where many people, including millennials lack knowledge. During this rally for the 2020 Democratic National Convention many questions can be answered for a better understanding of why it’s so important to vote and much more.

I see nothing but great things manifesting from this movement. All it takes is unity.

More info can be found on the Milwaukee 2020 social media pages as well as www.milwaukee2020.com.