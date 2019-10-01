25 Local Community Leaders Honored as Milwaukee Treasures

On Sunday, September 22, 2019, 25 community leaders and/or organizations were honored at the 3rd Annual Milwaukee Treasure Awards held at No Studios – 1037 W. McKinley Avenue. For the last 3 years, Saved and the City Christian Network has quietly honored over 100 of Milwaukee’s finest in a self-less effort to “shine light on organizations and individuals doing the work to change the sometimes negative narrative surrounding the City of Milwaukee.”

Saved and the City Christian Network was founded by Brandi Iberia Austin in 2017 with a mission to provide “Kingdom solutions for real world issues”. She has done this by creating a media and entertainment platform that has garnered national attention through her talk shows, community content and efforts. Milwaukee Treasures began as a segment on the popular talk show Saved and the City and expanded into a standalone series; later becoming an actual awards ceremony.

Among this year’s honorees were Pastor Gregg Lewis of Pastors United, Mildred Coby of Employ Milwaukee, Vanessa Benton, a Writer for the hit series “How to Get Away with Murder”, Pastor Brian McKee of City of Light Church, and community leader, Nurse Mahdi. Former honorees include Ossie Kendrix, Dr. Lester Carter, Senator Lena Taylor, Tracy Dent, Ajamou Butler, Andre Lee Ellis, and Dasha Kelly – Hamilton. Every year is an anticipated time of love, hope, and inspiration for all those in attendance.

For more information about the annual Milwaukee Treasure Awards visit www.savedandthecityintl.com or email [email protected]