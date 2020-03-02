35th Black Excellence Awards and Its Importance

“Give them their roses while they still live, such a powerful and popular quote. It has never been more prevalent then now, as icons locally and nationally continue to pass way. Globally we know about the Kobe Bryant’s and Nipsey Hustles of the world, but locally we have lost so much as well.

Caesar Stinson, Esq was a African American man loved by many, and advocate for youth and mentoring, MPS Lobbyist and much more He lost his life in a car accident this year. Dr Roger Pulliam also comes to Mind a long time champion for students and people of color also passed away this year.

Every year the Milwaukee Times Magazine puts on the Black Excellence awards, this years marked the 35th anniversary of the event. The Italian Community Center was the site of the monumental event, that took place Friday February 28th.

The awards have been meaning and importance, as the aforementioned names mentioned were sure to be in the running for awards for years to come. Also, the continued premature deaths of African Americans, by law enforcement and other means are why these awards are important. Celebrating mentoring organizations, advisors and the like, adds motivation to the individuals involved. They are pouring into our youth, who are at the forefront of many of premature deaths.

The event was star studded as usual ranging from community organizers, mayoral candidates, and Educators/Leaders like Andre Douglas, who was honored for his tireless work with youth.

Black excellence and beauty was on full display, and evening was remarkable I look forward to number 36.