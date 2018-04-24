Milwaukee Community Journal

Wisconsin's Largest African American Newspaper

You are here: Home / Perspectives / 37 texting acronyms and abbreviations every parent should know

37 texting acronyms and abbreviations every parent should know

By Leave a Comment

DayronV / Pixabay

By Shea Saladee

courtesy Momaha.com

If your teen has a smartphone, there’s a good chance they’re familiar with a list of acronyms, abbreviations and short-hand to they’re incorporating into their messages.

As an educator of teens and young adults, I hear some of this verbiage being used in the classroom. As a parent of tweens, I also feel like it’s important to understand how technology is being utilized so I can best prepare myself and them. After all, some are harmless, but some could be potentially risky or downright dangerous.

Here’s a list of texting acronyms and abbreviations parents should be familiar with. The list was curated from my own knowledge as well as information from articles on CNN, McAfee, Yahoo and USAToday.

1. 9 or CD9: Parents are nearby

2. 99: Parents are gone

3. 143: I love you

4. 182: I hate you

5. 1174: Party meeting place

6. 53X: Sex

7. 2DAY: Today

8. 4EAE: For ever and ever

9. ADN: Any day now

10. ADR: What’s your address

11. AFAIK: As far as I know

12. AFK: Away from keyboard

13. ASL: Age/sex/location

14. ATM: At the moment

15. CU46: See you for sex

16. DOC: Drug of choice

17. F2F or FTF: Face to face

18. FWB: Friends with benefits

19. GNOC: Get naked on camera

20. GYPO: Get your pants off

21. HMU: Hit me up

22. IMO: In my opinion

23. IRL: In real life

24. IWSN: I want sex now

25. LH6: Let’s have sex

26. KMS/KYS: Kill myself, kill yourself

27. KPC: Keeping parents clueless

28. LMIRL: Let’s meet in real life

29. LMK: Let me know

30. MOS/POS: Mom over shoulder, parent over shoulder

31. NM: Never mind

32. NMU: Not much, you?

33. PIR: Parent in room

34. QQ: Crying

35. TBH: To be honest

36. WTTP: Want to trade pictures?

37. WYRN: What’s your real name?

It’s also important to note that, as with technology, the lingo is always changing and evolving. Emojis now have specific meanings as well, particularly symbols such as eggplant, peach, cherries and water drops (we’ll let you figure those out).

***

Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Newsletter Signup

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *