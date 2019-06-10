5 Ways to Keep Your Child Productive This Summer

Summer is right around the corner and the kids are getting out of school. That means the kids will either be home all day or at a sitter’s house if you don’t have anything special planned yet. But don’t worry. It’s not too late to discover new techniques to keep them occupied and productive.

Yes, it’s school break but that doesn’t mean their learning should stop there. In fact, what you teach your kids at home matters the most. What you teach your kids actually shapes their personality and morals so it’s important to go beyond the school books when they’re developing.

If you haven’t planned already here’s 5 quick tips for keeping kids productive this year.

1. Read Read Read

Read with your kids. Yep! As cliche as it sounds it’s a must that you make the time to read with your kids. But don’t just read any old thing. Read something fun that they’re interested in. For instance if your kid love dogs, read about them. It will grab their attention and they’ll enjoy the read. Now, if your child is a little older and isn’t the “reading” type, have them read an audiobook but hold them accountable for displaying the knowledge they learned in some way, whether it’s as simple as a recap or a small report.

2. Create a Schedule for Them

Take the time to create a scheduled routine for the summer. Include house duties, play time, study time, and fun dates. Keep them active. It’s a must.

3. Create a Summer Project

There are many different types of projects to choose from. Whether it be art, writing, building, or experimenting keep them active with an ultimate goal in mind. Make it fun. Make sure it involves a little research. Challenge their minds and gifts. This helps them to learn the use of resources in which they will need along the way.

4. Find Them a Mentor

Kids need to be around people that are a good influence. They need to feel like someone they look up to cares. Therefore it’s important to be conscious of who you allow your child to spend time with. Find a mentor that they connect with and allow them the freedom to hang with them. Having a positive influence in their space is always a plus.

5. Find Summer Camps/Programs

It seems like camps and programs aren’t as popular as they use to be. But I’d encourage you to bring this critical step to summer vacation back. Summer camps and programs allow your kids to stay social, have fun, and stay productive. Choose camps that potentially compliment their gifts. If your kid wants to play ball let them play. If they want to build stuff let them build. If they have a particular interest, try to keep them in the loop.

Summer is the perfect to allow your kids to express their creativeness and abilities. As a parent it’s up to us to make sure we are playing our part and investing in their future. After all, we set the tone of their current lifestyle. So let’s do it the right way.