9th Annual MKE Business Now Entrepreneurship Summit set for Saturday

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs invites the public to the 9th annual MKE Business Now Entrepreneurship Summit which will take place Saturday, January 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, 3275 N. 3rd Street.

The event is hosted by Alderwoman Coggs and for the first time in 2020 is a formal City of Milwaukee sanctioned event. Abundant resources will be available to inspire and propel Milwaukee’s entrepreneurs forward while giving them an opportunity to connect with established local professionals.

The summit will feature a panel discussion and several workshops including:

Start Here Business Essentials: Presented by KIVA and the African American Chamber of Commerce begins at 10:30 a.m.

Resources to Help Buy the Block: Presented by Office of Small Business Development, City of Milwaukee Department of City Development and Neighborhood Improvement Development Corporation at 11:15 a.m .

Options for Business Financing: Presented by US Bank at 11:30 a.m.

Brand Hacks from Lizzo, Popeye's and Tesla: Presented by Ebony Ssali Media Group at noon

Presented by Ebony Ssali Media Group at noon A panel discussion featuring Moderator Homer Blow and panelists Nadiyah Johnson, Founder of Jet Constellations, Mark Shaikh, Co-Owner/President of SURG Restaurant Group, Imani Raye, Owner of Natural “E” Beautiful, Kimberly Carver-Wilder, Owner of KRS Hair Studio, Chrishella Roché, Owner Vibez Creative Arts Space and Chef Rain Truth, Owner of The Cultured Vegan.

The following organizations will be present to answer questions and share resources throughout the event:

– Marquette Law and Entrepreneurship Clinic

– African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin

– American Family Insurance

– Department of Neighborhood Services

– City of Milwaukee Permit Office

– C. Renee Consulting and Management Group

– Center Street BID #39

– Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation

– Wisconsin District Office U.S. Small Business Administration

– Riverworks Development Center

– Historic King Drive BID #8

– Board of Zoning & Appeals

– US Bank

– Office of Small Business Development

– Town Bank

– Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation

– ECO

– Milwaukee Public Library Business Technology Periodicals & Design

– Associated Bank

– Milwaukee 2020/DNC

– MKE Black

– Generator gBETA

– Department of City Development

– BIZStarts

– City of Milwaukee Workforce Development

– City of Milwaukee Licensing Department

– CIBC Bank

– Scale-Up

– Milwaukee Urban League

– J.A. Cook Consulting, LLC

Attendees can view more information and register through Eventbrite at mkebusinessnowsummit. eventbrite.com. Reasonable accommodations can be made with at least 72-hour notice before the event by calling (414) 286-2233. The entire event is free and open to the public.