A Black and White Christmas: A Play by Kenner & Kenner Productions

Actor, Writer, Director and a slew of other tittles belong to a man named Tyler Perry, who is known for his Madea movie franchise. In October he announced that the franchise which first started back in 1999, would come to an end in 2019 effectively ending one of the most successful franchises in history. For fans, Perry provided life lessons, and entertainment throughout his films. For aspiring writers he gave a blueprint on how to make it in the business consistency, creativity and humility.

Without the support of millions of fans that success would not have been possible, but that same level of support needs to be placed in our own local talent.

I will make a case for that level of support is given locally to two gentlemen with the last name Kenner, whom are quickly emerging as a force in the play writing business.

Kenner & Kenner Productions is comprised of brothers Jeremy and Brian Kenner who started writing at a young age. Current career professionals, they did not put forth as much time into their craft until their father urged them to do so. He challenged them to go beyond “traditional church plays” and push their creative mindsets. Over the years they have written numerous plays. I had the pleasure of attending their most recent, A Black and White Christmas. The play took place at the base location for their productions, their father’s church Sweet Communion Baptist Church located at 3765 N 35t Street.

The play was about love, family, and interracial marriage. The opening scene shows a Caucasian woman and her African American fiancé getting ready for a road trip to meet each others families. The newly engaged couple were also recently devote Christians trying to live a life opposite of their past. I found myself thoroughly entertained by the accuracy of the play as it related to the realities of living a life for God. There was even a talking bear named “Plushy” who gave hilarious, and knowledgeable insight into the families struggles to a young girl named Naomi, who was very impressive. I was impressed with the actors as they portrayed two different families with nothing in common but the marriage between their loved ones. The play was full of knowledge as even the father of the groom stated “who cares what color she is as long as she is a good person” talking to his daughter who opposed the skin color of her brothers wife.

The two families ran into troubles and disagreements like any family would but eventually solved them.

A fantastic job done by Kenner & Kenner once again, watching a second play written by the two. I was told by their publicist Charmion Thomas that they are working on a play for 2019, possibly for father’s day. For scenes from their works, you can follow their youtube and instagram channels at Kenner and Kenner Entertainment.

Click for video