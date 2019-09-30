A Brighter Day

How often is it that we get caught up in our feelings and ponder on how we FEEL? For some this is very rarely, but for others this happens quite a bit. A while back I had a conversation with a friend that was having a day. She was stressing to me that she felt like she was in a funk and just didn’t know how to get out.

I empathized with her and explained that it is completely normal and absolutely fine that she wasn’t having the best day. We all have our days. The problem comes in when this becomes a routine. It’s not healthy to dwell on the many things we cannot control in life. While controlling people’s thoughts about you and the many situations that continue to arise sounds somewhat cool, it’s factually impossible to do.

What is possible is you taking control of those thoughts that you tell yourself. Imagine telling yourself that you are ugly for thirty days straight. Whether you are ugly or pretty, after thirty days of negative self-talk, you’re going to believe it. Slowly but surely you will begin to point out each and every flaw you have. Vice versa if you tell yourself you are gorgeous {handsome} for thirty days straight, you will begin to believe it as well. You’ll begin to look in the mirror with pride and confidence.

Granted battling mentally with yourself is a tough battle to fight, it’s so necessary to fight through tough days with the right weapons. Now of course when I say weapons I’m not referring to guns and knives. No, I’m referring to outlets that help you become your best self when times are tough.

When it comes to your mental health, expression and consumption is everything. Knowing how to express yourself and finding new ways to express yourself are key factors. Whether you choose to write, sing, dance, build, or create, you still have to be conscious of what you read, hear, entertain, and watch.

The dichotomy between expression and consumption still work together as one. What you allow yourself to consume usually is directly correlated to how you essentially feel. That means if you consume a bunch of negative information, whether entertaining a negative conversation or watching a sad movie, your mood is more likely to be down. You will begin to subconsciously feel sad. Whereas if you consistently consume yourself with positive material like motivational podcasts or informational books about things you’re passionate about, you’re more likely to feel motivated.

I remember a time where I felt depressed. I was upset with how many things were going wrong in my life. I cried day in and day out because I thought since I was moving a particular way; I shouldn’t have to experience such devastating hiccups. I felt terrible about my financial situation. I felt terrible about my household. I felt terrible about my friendships and my love life. It seemed like life would have been better as a blur. But instead of dwelling in my thoughts, I began to feed my mind about the things I felt was going wrong.

I picked up some financial literacy books, I studied many success journeys, I YouTube’d about heartbreaks, and researched balance. I began to try new outlets of peace. I meditated and even found a church home. I began to apply what I learned into my life and even wrote a book about it. Now I am beyond grateful for the air I breathe and I understand the importance of the process, knowing everyone has to go through it.

Personal growth is never easy but it’s well worth it if you dare to face your issues head-on. Growth is uncomfortable. Growth isn’t always pretty. I believe one of the most important elements of growth is simply knowing that there is light at the end of the tunnel. After all, have you ever seen how bright the sun shines after a storm?