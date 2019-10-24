A Milwaukee Repertory Theater Classic Returns! The Nerd Nov 12-Dec 15

October 23, 2019 – (Milwaukee) Milwaukee Repertory Theater is revisiting a Rep classic November 12 – December 15, 2019 with The Nerd by Larry Shue.
One of the funniest plays ever written, The Nerd premiered at Milwaukee Repertory Theater in 1981 with playwright Larry Shue filling the role of Willum Cubbert. It went on to become one of the most produced and best loved comedies in the history of American theater, running for 441 performances on Broadway (with Mark Hamill, of Star Wars fame) before moving on to theaters across the U.S. and abroad. A madcap comedy of ridiculous proportions,The Nerd follows the progressively desperate (and hilarious) attempts of Willum to remove an unwanted houseguest, a Wisconsin factory inspector named Rick Steadman. Now in its fourth staging at Milwaukee Rep, The Nerd returns to the Quadracci Powerhouse in a new production.
Starring Rep favorites Michael Doherty (A Christmas Carol, Man of La Mancha) as Rick Steadman, Alex Keiper (Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, Assassins) as Tansy McGinnis, Andy Nagraj (Forever Plaid) as Willum Cubbert and Lillian Castillo (In the Heights, Why Do Fools Fall in Love) as Clelia Waldgrave and featuring Rep newcomers Chris Mixon (The Foreigner, Utah Shakespeare Festival) as Warnock Waldgrave and Jeremy Peter Johnson(Oklahoma!, Skylight Music Theatre) as Axel Hammond. Introducing young local performers Charlie Cornell from Elm Grove and Damon McCoy from Milwaukee sharing the role of Thor Waldgrave.
Directed by JC Clementz (The All Night Strut!, I Love a Piano, Milwaukee Rep), The Nerd features set design by Arnel V. Sancianco (The All Night Strut!, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Misti Bradford (Murder for Two, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Lee Fiskness (Murder for Two, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Pornchanok (Nok) Kanchanabanca (The Niceties, Milwaukee Rep). With casting by Rep Casting Director Frank Honts and stage management by Kate Ocker (Mansfield Park, Northlight Theatre).
The Nerd is sponsored by PNC with executive producers Julia & Bladen Burns and Caran & Joel Quadracci. Milwaukee Rep is sponsored in part by theUnited Performing Arts Fund (UPAF).
The Nerd begins performances November 12 and runs through December 15 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Opening night is set for Friday, November 15 at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at the Ticket Office, 108 E. Wells Street, in downtown Milwaukee.
The Nerd Public Performance Calendar
::Fact Sheet::
The Nerd
November 12 – December 15 (Opening Night Friday, November 15, at 8pm) in the Quadracci Powerhouse
By Larry Shue
Directed by JC Clementz
Talks and Events
College Night
Thursday, Nov 14
College students are invited to attend a special performance featuring pre-show pizza and beverages. Tickets (including pizza and beverages) are priced at $15 per person. College Night tickets can be purchased online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 with promo code COLLEGE.
TalkBacks
Wednesday Nights
A discussion with members of the cast and artistic team following performance on the following Wednesdays: November 20 and December 4.
Lunch Matinee
Wednesday, Dec 4
Before you attend the show join us from 11:45am to 1:15pm for lunch at the newly-opened Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel in The Arc Theatre. Lunch includes a presentation by a member of the artistic team for the show. Cost is $25 per person, which includes lunch and the presentation – theater tickets are not included. RSVP by Monday, November 25 to Jaime Lacy at 414-290-7076 or [email protected].
Access Services
Audio-Described Performance: Tuesday, November 19, at 6:30pm – Patrons of this performance may receive an earpiece, providing live description of the action on stage.
ASL Interpreted Performance: Thursday, December 5, at 7:30pm – This performance will be interpreted in American Sign Language.
Captioned Theater Performance: Sunday, December 8, at 2:00pm – This performance features a screen to the side of the stage that displays the actors’ lines as they are spoken.
Information
Tickets: www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by phone at 414-224-9490 or at the Ticket Office at 108 E Wells Street, Milwaukee.
Hours: 12noon – 6pm; on performance days the Ticket Office remains open until 15 minutes past curtain.
Student Discounts: Students 18 and under can purchase $20 tickets for select seating areas.
35 & Under: Select $20 tickets available for patrons 35 & Under. (Select 35 & Under price at checkout online)
Group Sales: Discounted tickets for parties of 10+. Call 414-290-5340.
About Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin in terms of audiences served and one of the largest professional theaters in the country. Each year, Milwaukee Rep welcomes up to 275,000 people at nearly 700 performances of 15 productions ranging from compelling dramas, powerful classics, new plays and full-scale musicals in its three unique performance venues – the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. For over 65 years, Milwaukee Rep has gained a national reputation as an incubator of new work, an agent of community change and a forward-thinking provider of vital arts education programs. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee’s rich diversity.
