A Note to the Milwaukee Community About COVID-19

Milwaukee Community,

The 2020 Democratic National Convention is scheduled for July 13-16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As we continue counting down to the event, our community—and the country as a whole—is faced with the unprecedented challenge of responding to the coronavirus. In this climate of uncertainty, we wanted to share an update with you about our approach to hosting the event.

Ensuring the safety of the Milwaukee community and convention attendees is, and always will be, the top priority of the Host Committee and Democratic National Convention Committee. As we continue to monitor this developing situation, our teams will remain in constant communication with the local, state, and federal officials responsible for protecting public health and security, and we will follow their guidance as we move forward.

That said, we also remain focused on hosting a successful convention in July and highlighting the incredible people, places, and other attributes that make Milwaukee such a special place to live and visit.

The convention team’s goal is to be as transparent, inclusive, and respectful of our host community as possible. That has never been more important or true than it is today. Every decision made by the Host Committee and Democratic National Convention Committee will consider the health, safety, and well-being of all those involved.

Our thoughts are with the families and communities struggling through this illness and with those grieving the loss of loved ones. Our gratitude is with those who are working around the clock to contain this virus.

Stay safe, take care of one another, and stay tuned for future updates regarding our convention plans.

Sincerely,

Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee