A Very Delicious “Taste Of Justice Event”

Saturday was their 3rd annual “Taste of Justice” fund raiser, held at the Sherman Phoenix. The event featured a silent auction, love Dj, scholarship giveaway and of course food! The price to attend was $25, which included 5 drink and food tickets to be used at any of the local food vendors. Taste Of Love Catering pictured below) owned by Shelita Furlow, was busy with her husband cooking up Tasty treats all afternoon. More than 10 local business lined the walls with tables, serving up delicious meals and smiles. For more information about the organization and upcoming events they can be found on social media platforms.