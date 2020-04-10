Ald. Lewis seeks quicker benefits process for residents hurting because of COVID-19

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis is working to help residents who are suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic get faster and easier access to resources and assistance.

In a letter sent to Caleb Frostman, secretary of the state Department of Workforce Development, Alderwoman Lewis seeks better and quicker service for residents applying for unemployment benefits, housing assistance and medical care as a result of the pandemic.

“Many of those I represent are already facing profound medical challenges and are now confronted with pay cuts, limited work hours, furloughs, and even outright layoffs. For many of them the difference between medical care, food, and shelter and destitution may prove to be their ability to apply for and receive unemployment benefits in a timely fashion,” Alderwoman Lewis said.

The alderwoman urges Mr. Frostman to “do all in your power” to make the unemployment benefits application and review process “as transparent and seamless as possible.” “I honestly believe every day lost is a potential danger (to those affected),” she said.

Alderwoman Lewis, who serves as a member of the Public Safety and Health Committee (and the Licenses Committee), said she plans to share recommended application and process tips directly with residents so they can quickly and successfully apply for benefits.