Alderman Rainey announces 7th District office hours for 2020

Alderman Khalif J. Rainey encourages residents of the 7th Aldermanic District to join him for office hours in the district on the first Saturday of every month in 2020. The first opportunity for residents to meet with Alderman Rainey in the district will be thisSaturday, January 4 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Sherman Phoenix, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

“I look forward to district office hours every month. It’s a great way to meet people where they are and chat about issues important to them,” said Alderman Rainey. “I hope residents will join me at the Sherman Phoenix to talk about what they think the city is doing well, can improve upon, and offer thoughts and suggestions on what they’re priorities are.”

7th District office hours for the first third of the year will occur from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Sherman Phoenix, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave., on the following dates: