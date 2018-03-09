Alderman Stamper encourages 15th District residents to attend the Washington Park Job Fair

Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II invites 15th District residents to visit the 1st Annual Washington Park Job Fair and Resource Event at Washington Park, 1859 N. 40th St.

The job fair will be held on Monday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the event, participants can talk directly with hiring managers and company representatives from businesses in the Milwaukee area. Sponsoring organizations will also be on-site to match participants with careers in their field. Participants can learn more about training and permanent and seasonal job openings in a variety of areas, including manufacturing and customer service.

Attendees should dress in business attire and bring a current resume to share with company representatives. Computers and additional guidance will be available to help participants with online applications.

“The 15th District is full of professional talent, and the Washington Park Job Fair is a valuable opportunity for district residents to show off their qualifications and find a career path that suits them,” said Alderman Stamper. “We have great businesses lined up to participate, and I encourage all city residents to make the most of this event.”