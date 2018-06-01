Alderman Stamper press event tomorrow on adopt a block with faith community

The following is from Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II

We have to do more. We have to be on the front lines. Our city needs all hands on deck. All of our institutions and organizations have to take part in reclaiming our communities. We do that block by block, house by house. We do that by engaging the community within the community, using already established pillars of our community to foster a reconnection that will be long lasting.

With that in mind for the last two years we have worked with 70 churches with the ultimate goal being 100 churches to develop and revamp the adopt a block program. Via this program these churches will each take the responsibility of a single block. They will conduct outreach and connect those that live on those blocks with the resources they have been asking for. These churches will conduct clean ups on a monthly basis and engage continuously. We are all excited for the kick off of this huge and ambitious endeavor.

Please join us Saturday June, 2 at 10 a.m. on the lawn of Way of the Cross, 1401 W. Hadley St.as we start the summer off with a kick off press conference hosted by Pastor Greg Lewis.We look forward to seeing you there and we look forward to hopefully having you join the cause. Our city needs all hands on deck, yours included. Thank you.