Alderwoman Coggs invites residents to Harambee Cleanup and Picnic

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs invites community members to attend the Harambee Cleanup & Picnic on Saturday, July 20. The cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. To participate, meet at the corner of N. MLK Dr. and W. Chambers St. or register for one of following other locations:

225 W. Capitol Dr. – Call (414) 264-8222, ask for Sharon Cross

2460 N. 6th St. – Call (414) 372-3770, ask for Tony Kearny

510 E. Burleigh St. – Call (414) 226-5305, ask for Marco Morrison

335 W. Wright St. – Call (414) 239-9359, ask for Felicia Williams

249 E. Concordia Ave. – (414) 431-0888, ask for Montana Morris

Afterward, participants are invited to celebrate with a picnic from 12-4 p.m. at the Clinton Rose Senior Center, 3045 N. MLK Dr. The picnic will include free food, live music and fun activities. Participants will receive a T-shirt and supplies to keep.

“The cleanup provides the perfect opportunity to come together as a community and beautify our neighborhood,” said Ald. Coggs. “I encourage you to come out on Saturday, July 20th, and stay for the picnic as an acknowledgment of your hard work.”

What: Harambee Cleanup & Picnic

Where: Corner of N. MLK Dr. and W. Chambers St (cleanup)

Clinton Rose Community Center, 3045 N. MLK Dr. (picnic)

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (cleanup)

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (picnic)