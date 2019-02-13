Alderwoman Coggs to host Black History Month Read-In

February is Black History Month, and Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs invites parents and children to attend the Black History Month Read-In at Martin Luther King Library, 310 W. Locust St. TODAY – Wednesday, February 13thfrom 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Several guest readers, including Little Miss Juneteenth, Kayle Phillips, will read books written by African-American authors. Ald. Coggs and City Treasurer Spencer Coggsare sponsoring the read-in in recognition of the 29thNational African-American Read-In, a program that promotes diversity in literature.

“I am excited to share compelling stories written by diverse authors with our young readers,” said Ald. Coggs. “Black History Month encompasses many aspects of our culture and legacy; our read-in will showcase the great works and themes in African-American literature and their authors.”

The Black History Month Read-In is free and open to everyone.Light refreshments will be served at the event.

For more information on the 6thDistrict, please visit milwaukee.gov/district6 or contact Alderwoman Coggs’s office at (414) 286-2994.

Reasonable accommodations can be made by calling (414) 286-2233, or by sending an email to [email protected]