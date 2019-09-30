Alderwoman Lewis to host town hall on city budget

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis invites residents to a #New9thMKE town hall meeting on Friday, October 4th that will include discussion of Mayor Barrett’s 2020 proposed budget with City Budget Director Dennis Yaccarino. The meeting will take place starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Vincent High School auditorium, 7601 N. Granville Rd.

The 2020 city budget is expected to be most challenging, and Alderwoman Lewis urges residents to use this opportunity to learn about the City of Milwaukee’s budget and how it could affect outcomes in the 9th District. Representatives from the Department of Public Works, the Milwaukee Police Department, the Department of Neighborhood Services, and the Department of City Development will join Alderwoman Lewis to answer questions and participate in discussion.

“The Mayor’s proposed budget will determine the future of our entire city and the 9th District,” Alderwoman Lewis said. “I invite you to attend this important town hall meeting to discuss our city’s budget and the impact it will have on residents.”

What: Town Hall Meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. on Friday, October 4

Where: Vincent High School (auditorium)

7501 N. Granville Rd.