Alec Dempster artist and curator of the Tierra Herida exhibition leads workshops for adults and youth in Milwaukee

Workshop for adults, February 16, 2019, 1pm-3pm @ WPCA
Workshop for youth February 19, 2019 1pm-5pm @ WPCA
Milwaukee, WI – Alec Dempster, curator of the exhibition “Tierra Herida: Printmaking from the Americas” currently on view at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts (WPCA) is being brought to Milwaukee from Mexico City to lead workshops for adults and youth at WPCA.
Tierra Herida: Printmaking from the Americas is a panorama of contemporary printmaking in the Americas—46 artists from 20 countries explore the theme of mining from colonial times to the present and runs through March 9, 2019.
The history of the Americas and its current reality is closely linked to mining. From colonial times to the present, labor exploitation, the repression of social movements and environmental damage have gone hand in hand with this industry. Recently, large-scale extraction projects have increased with adverse consequences for the environment and the communities where they are carried out. Opposition to mining has grown in an organized manner but violence has also increased in order to silence those voices. As a result, Latin America has become one of the most dangerous places in the world for human rights Advocates.
To raise awareness and generate discussion around the theme artist throughout the Americas have created work on the theme of mining from their local and personal perspectives. The result is a graphic map of the current situation and a panorama of contemporary printmaking in the region. Additionally, two portfolios of Alec Dempster’s prints “Versos para encantar al mar,” a dialogue and illustration in collaboration with indigenous poet Hubert Matiúwàa and ‘La vihuela en el llano,” woodblock prints that illustrate Mexican ‘refranes’ (popular sayings) in collaboration with Poet Raúl Eduardo González are in view at WPCA during the run of the Tierra Herida exhibition.
Exhibiting Artists include Hortensia Aguilera from México – Guanajuato; Lynne Allen from USA; Montserrat Alsina from Venezula- USA – Chicago; Rene Arceo from USA – México; Carlos Barberena from Nicaragua-USA; Hugo Barrón from México – Guanajuato; Lulhy Cardoso from Bolivia; Marta Chudolinska from Canada – Ukraine; Patricia Concina from Argentina – Belgium – Spain; Carolina Cordoba Zamora from Costa Rica; Jésica Cruz from Colombia; Alec Dempster from México- Canada; Carmela Enriquez Funes from Guatemala; Jerry Evans from Canada – New Foundland; Roberto
Ferreyra from USA – Chicago – México; Cesar Garcia ‘Coco” from Colombia; Daniel González USA – Los Angeles – México; Alynn Guerra from USA – México; Niurka Guzmán Otañez from Domincan Republic – México; Gabriela Juárez Domínguez from USA – Chicago – México; Jo Anne Lanneville from Canada – Trois Rivières; Poli Marichal from Puerto Rico; Francisco Jose Maringelli from Brazil; Beatriz Melo from Brazil; Marcelo Molina from Cuba; Elisa Maria Monsalve from Chile; Gabriela Morac from México – Oaxaca; Camilo Andres Ortiz Figueroa from Chile; Beatriz Maria Pestana Ozuna from Venezuela- USA; Gloria Quispe from Peru; Osvaldo Ramirez Castillo from El Salvador-Canada; Jimena Ramos from
México – Orizaba; América Rodríguez Dominican Republic – México; Gloria Rojas from Venezuela – USA; Manuel Ruelas from México – México City; Carlos Franco Ruiz from Nicaragua – Uruguay; Dani Scharf from Uruguay; Carina Suntaxi from Ecuador; Carlos Tamayo from Colombia; Lorena Tenorio
from Colombia; Luis Antonio Torres Villar from Peru – Argentina; George Walker from Canada – Toronto; Alicia Zamora Noguera from Nicaragua; Mazatl from México; and Zamer from México – Mexico City.
Exhibition sponsors include the Community Arts Department at UW-Milwaukee, Midwest Environmental Advocates, the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies, and 12th District Alderman Jose Perez.
Woodblock printmaking Workshop for adults will take place February 16th, 2019, 1pm-3pm. The youth workshop will take place during MPS no school day February 19, 2019 1pm-5pm. For more information, visit: http://wpca-milwaukee.org/2019/02/tierraherida-alecdempster/
Walker’s Point Center for the Arts is a nonprofit organization in support of visual and performing arts and youth arts education. The center fosters creativity in children through innovative, hands-on education and encourages audience development and artistic talent with a diverse blend of programming. Our exhibitions, which features both regional and national talent, encourages thoughtful social dialogue and community engagement.
Alec Dempster was born in Mexico City and grew up in Toronto where he studied printmaking at York University. Soon after graduation, he returned to Mexico and set up shop in Xalapa for a decade. This is where he created the two well known lotería games exploring Huasteca and Jarocha cultures. It was a period of intense dedication to son jarocho music, performing, doing research and recording. His series of 6 cd ́s recorded in rural Veracruz, released on his Anona Music label, have become required listening for son jarocho enthusiasts. In 2009 he returned to Toronto to focus on writing, illustration and musical activities, publishing Lotería Huasteca and Lotería Jarocha with The Porcupines Quill. In 2017 he made full circle, returning to Mexico City where he now has a printmaking studio.
