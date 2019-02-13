Alec Dempster artist and curator of the Tierra Herida exhibition leads workshops for adults and youth in Milwaukee

Workshop for adults, February 16, 2019, 1pm-3pm @ WPCA

Workshop for youth February 19, 2019 1pm-5pm @ WPCA

Milwaukee, WI –​ Alec Dempster, curator of the exhibition “Tierra Herida: Printmaking from the Americas” currently on view at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts (WPCA) is being brought to Milwaukee from Mexico City to lead workshops for adults and youth at WPCA.

Tierra Herida: Printmaking from the Americas is a panorama of contemporary printmaking in the Americas—46 artists from 20 countries explore the theme of mining from colonial times to the present and runs through March 9, 2019.

The history of the Americas and its current reality is closely linked to mining. From colonial times to the present, labor exploitation, the repression of social movements and environmental damage have gone hand in hand with this industry. Recently, large-scale extraction projects have increased with adverse consequences for the environment and the communities where they are carried out. Opposition to mining has grown in an organized manner but violence has also increased in order to silence those voices. As a result, Latin America has become one of the most dangerous places in the world for human rights Advocates.

To raise awareness and generate discussion around the theme artist throughout the Americas have created work on the theme of mining from their local and personal perspectives. The result is a graphic map of the current situation and a panorama of contemporary printmaking in the region. Additionally, two portfolios of Alec Dempster’s prints “Versos para encantar al mar,” a dialogue and illustration in collaboration with indigenous poet Hubert Matiúwàa and ​‘La vihuela en el llano,” woodblock prints that illustrate Mexican ‘refranes’ (popular sayings) in collaboration with Poet Raúl Eduardo González are in view at WPCA during the run of the Tierra Herida exhibition.

Exhibiting Artists include Hortensia Aguilera from México – Guanajuato; Lynne Allen from USA; Montserrat Alsina from Venezula- USA – Chicago; Rene Arceo from USA – México; Carlos Barberena from Nicaragua-USA; Hugo Barrón from México – Guanajuato; Lulhy Cardoso from Bolivia; Marta Chudolinska from Canada – Ukraine; Patricia Concina from Argentina – Belgium – Spain; Carolina Cordoba Zamora from Costa Rica; Jésica Cruz from Colombia; Alec Dempster from México- Canada; Carmela Enriquez Funes from Guatemala; Jerry Evans from Canada – New Foundland; Roberto

Ferreyra from USA – Chicago – México; Cesar Garcia ‘Coco” from Colombia; Daniel González USA – Los Angeles – México; Alynn Guerra from USA – México; Niurka Guzmán Otañez from Domincan Republic – México; Gabriela Juárez Domínguez from USA – Chicago – México; Jo Anne Lanneville from Canada – Trois Rivières; Poli Marichal from Puerto Rico; Francisco Jose Maringelli from Brazil; Beatriz Melo from Brazil; Marcelo Molina from Cuba; Elisa Maria Monsalve from Chile; Gabriela Morac from México – Oaxaca; Camilo Andres Ortiz Figueroa from Chile; Beatriz Maria Pestana Ozuna from Venezuela- USA; Gloria Quispe from Peru; Osvaldo Ramirez Castillo from El Salvador-Canada; Jimena Ramos from