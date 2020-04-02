American Heart Association Advises Increased Caution Among Those with Cardiovascular Disease During Global COVID-19 Pandemic

Cardiovascular disease and hypertension associated with increased COVID-19 fatality rate.

MILWAUKEE, Wis., April 2, 2020 — The American Heart Association is advising caution for people with coronary heart disease or hypertension because it appears they are more likely than others to be infected by the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and to develop more severe symptoms. People who have survived a stroke may also face a higher risk of complications.

The Association recognizes the urgency and increased risk of contracting COVID-19 for the approximately 120 million people in the U.S. who have cardiovascular disease. Data from China, published in February, indicates cardiovascular disease and hypertension were associated with an increased COVID-19 case fatality rate: 10.5% and 6.0%, respectively. Among patients who died from COVID-19, substantial cardiac damage was observed. In addition, elderly persons with heart disease or hypertension were more likely to be infected and to develop more severe symptoms and complications from COVID-19.

The overall risk of getting this virus is still low in the United States, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk will increase as the outbreak expands. As a result, people who have heart disease or another underlying condition should stay home to limit their risk of contracting the virus.

For heart patients, prevention is key. Their risk is not higher for getting the coronavirus as a patient, but if they do get it they have a higher chance of complications. Others facing this higher risk include people 60 and over, pregnant women, young children, people with serious chronic lung and kidney conditions, and people with compromised immune systems. As mentioned, stroke survivors may also have a higher risk of complications.

And for those who are experiencing heart attack or stroke symptoms, the American Heart Association urges patients not to hesitate with dialing 911 or seeking help at the nearest emergency room. Dr. Sarah Perman, associate professor of emergency medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver, says that her advice on who needs emergency care now isn’t “incredibly different than what I might have suggested a month ago, Clearly, red flag symptoms like chest pain, acute onset of shortness of breath, acute weakness in an arm or leg – those sorts of things” required emergency care in the past and they require emergency care now.

As part of its global response to the growing pandemic, the American Heart Association is committing $2.5 million to research efforts to better understand COVID-19 and its interaction with the body’s cardiovascular and cerebrovascular systems. The Association will be offering fast-tracked research grants for short-term projects that can turn around results within nine to12 months to better understand the diagnosis, prevention, treatment and clinical management of COVID-19 as it relates to heart and brain health. There will also be additional funding made available to the Association’s new Health Technologies & Innovation Strategically Focused Research Centers to develop rapid technology solutions to aid in dealing with the COVID 19 pandemic.

