America’s Black Holocaust Museum Hires New President and CEO

Dr. Davis brings an extensive background in nonprofit museum management, education, and fundraising. Most recently, Dr. Davis was Principal of the nonprofit strategic consulting firm DRMD Strategies, LLC and former President and CEO to two Iowa organizations: the Dubuque County Historical Society and the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. He is the former President and CEO of the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. During his tenure there, Dr. Davis secured a $6.7 million donation, the largest foundation gift the Society had received to date. Prior to the Zoological Society, Dr. Davis was Vice President of Education for Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo.

“Of all the candidates in our search, we felt that Dr. Davis had the greatest combination of skills, experience and commitment to help make the long awaited reopening of the museum successful for generations to come,” said Ralph Hollmon, ABHM Board Chair.

Dr. Davis has a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from the Tuskegee University School of Veterinary Medicine (Tuskegee, Alabama) and a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and Biology from Tuskegee Institute and University. He is a Board member of the Association of African American Museums (AAAM) and also a Board member and former Vice Chair of the American Alliance of Museums (AAM).

Dr. Davis humbly and proudly accepts the opportunity and responsibility of continuing Dr. Cameron’s legacy. Standing on the shoulders of the museum’s founders and committed successors – Brad Pruitt, Dr. Fran Kaplan, Reggie Jackson, and countless consultants, volunteers, and supporters – Dr. Davis is excited about the next chapters in the museum’s historic story.

For more information on the museum, fundraising, or other opportunities, please visit www.abhmuseum.org, call 414-374-5353, or email [email protected]