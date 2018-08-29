Andrew Salgado to Play Next Act Theatre in Milwaukee, WI

August 31, 2018 7:30 pm

Nashville, TN: Andrew Salgado, recording artist, will be performing at a special event at the Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI on August 31st at 7:30 pm as part of his 2018 Escape tour. www.nextact.org/rental-events/andrew- salgado Andrew is the winner of the first national Pepsi Southern Original (singer/songwriter) competition, treats us to fresh authentic music from his new album, ‘86 VOL 1’, that we have been craving since his first album ‘Absolutely Everything’featuring his music video “Dance On” was released. Andrew has previously co-written or performed with Toby Keith, Carrie Underwood, Clint Black, Darryl Worley and Brian Wilson/Kacey Musgraves and currently serves as National Spokesperson ofwww.MusicOverMiles.org. If you’re a country fan, this is not to be missed.

Music is available on Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music and at www.AndrewSalgado.NET.

For More About the Event: www.nextact.org/rental- events/andrew-salgado

Tickets available in advance for $20 at www.nextact.org/rental-events/andrew-salgado or at the door for $25.