Ranky Tanky brings celebration of Gullah music, culture to the Wilson Center

Brookfield, WI (April 18, 2019) From playful game songs to ecstatic shouts, from heartbreaking spirituals to delicate lullabies, the Charleston-based quintet Ranky Tanky will perform the timeless music of Gullah culture for audiences at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (Wilson Center) Friday, May 17, 2019, at 8:00 p.m.

Ranky Tanky released their eponymous debut on October 20, 2017. ByDecember 2017, the group had been profiled on NPR’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross and their album soared to #1 on Billboard, iTunes, and Amazon jazz charts. Mixing low country traditions with large doses of jazz, gospel, funk, and R&B, tickets for this soulful performance are $44-$60 (prices subject to increase based on demand) and may be

purchased online at www.wilson-center.com, via phone at 262-781-9520, or in person at the Wilson Center Box Office at 19805 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield’s Mitchell Park. Parking at the Wilson Center is free.

“Gullah” comes from West African language and means “a people blessed by God.” “Ranky Tanky” translates loosely as“Work It” or “Get Funky.” Grammy-nominated Quentin Baxter (drums, percussion), Kevin Hamilton (bass), Artistic Director and Conductor of the Charleston Jazz Orchestra Charlton Singleton (trumpet, vocals), and Clay Ross (guitar, vocals) first came together in 1998, fresh out of university, to form a seminal Charleston jazz quartet. Now, united by years apart and a deeper understanding of home, these South Carolina natives have come together again, joined by one of the low country’s most celebrated vocalists and American Idol competitor Quiana Parler, to celebrate the bone-deep mix of spirituals and gutbucket blues that mark the low country mainland and Sea Islands—music made by a self- contained culture of descendants of enslaved Africans that introduced such indelible parts of American songbook as“Kum Bah Yah” and “Michael Rowed the Boat Ashore.”

Their debut album Ranky Tanky features 13 arrangements of Gullah folk songs, with lyrics and melodies ranging fromtraditional spirituals to children’s rhymes to dance music. In a 2017 interview with NPR, Ross credited 20th century American gospel and folk singer Bessie Jones as laying much of the groundwork for the band due to her extensive recording and documentation of the songs and rhymes later used in Ranky Tanky.

On March 15, 2019, Ranky Tanky debuted the stirring new single “Freedom” with a performance on NBC’s TODAY. The song leads the group’s upcoming sophomore album, Good Time, set for release in fall of 2019. “The idea of ‘Freedom’ isat the heart of the American identity, and particularly for the Gullah people who are descendants of enslaved African-Americans,” states the band as a collective. “Freedom is a universal anthem. This song holds a universal truth, yetundoubtedly represents something different to every individual that hears it.”