Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin Launches Dedicated Respiratory Care Sites

EDITOR’S NOTE: Respiratory Care Sites are by appointment only. Patients must be pre-screened by an Ascension Wisconsin provider before visiting a respiratory care site.

Southeast Wis. – Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin launched 13 Respiratory Care Sites this week, including seven in Southeast Wisconsin, that are dedicated to caring for COVID-19 suspected or confirmed patients. These sites are designed for patients with acute respiratory illnesses to receive care in a controlled and safe environment to minimize the spread of COVID-19 to otherwise healthy patients during the pandemic.

“The goal of these respiratory care locations is to treat those who need immediate care but are neither critically ill nor need to be seen in the emergency department,” said Dr. Patricia Golden, primary care medical director, Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin. “Clinicians and associates at these locations are specially trained in the use of personal protective equipment and disinfection that will occur during and between each patient visit.”

South Region Locations

Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Milwaukee – Cathedral Square | 734 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – St. Joseph Campus | 3070 N51st Street, Suite 106, Milwaukee, WI 53209

Ascension Medical Group – Oak Creek | 8020 S Howell Ave. Oak Creek WI

Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Ozaukee – Grafton Clinic Lab | 2061 Cheyenne Court, Grafton, WI 53024

Ascension All Saints – Four Mile Road | 2408 4 Mile Road, Racine, WI 53402

Ascension All Saints – Spring Street Urgent Care | 3807 Spring Street, Racine, WI 53405

Ascension Medical Group – Marsho Clinic |1703 North Taylor Drive, Sheboygan, WI 53081

SERVICES OFFERED:

Respiratory Care services offered on site include an in-person, full evaluation of acute respiratory concerns, specimen collection for influenza, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) with additional lab and X-ray services available as needed.

SCREENING REQUIRED:

Patients seeking care will need to undergo a respiratory illness screening process before visiting or gaining entry to a respiratory care site, to ensure they receive the appropriate level of care.

HOW TO BE SCREENED:

Patients are screened for respiratory illness care by a registered nurse by calling their local Ascension provider office or by a physician via Ascension Online Care (ascension.org/OnlineCare). Patients who do not have an Ascension provider can call a local Ascension Medical Group clinic for screening, to establish care and have an appointment scheduled.

“Patients who need to be seen will be given an appointment at one of our Respiratory Care Sites, where they can be safely evaluated and treated, including imaging and lab where appropriate,” adds Dr. Golden. “Patients who do not need to be cared for in-person will receive an appointment at a drive-through testing location if needed, along with a stay-at-home recommendation and a care management plan. This plan may include a regular touch base with their provider through our telehealth service, Ascension Online Care, or by phone.”

Ascension Wisconsin has established a dedicated hotline for COVID-19 questions. This can be accessed toll free, 24/7 by calling 1-833-981-0711. Direct access to COVID-19 online information from Ascension can be found here: healthcare.ascension.org/ COVID-19. This online resource now includes a useful self assessment tool and a symptom chart to help the public understand the difference between the flu, a cold, allergies and COVID-19.

