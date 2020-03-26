ATC commits $50,000 to support American Red Cross, food pantries

PEWAUKEE, Wis. – To express its care for community needs as a result of the COVID-19 virus, American Transmission Co. is making corporate donations to the American Red Cross and several food pantries.

ATC will donate $10,000 to the American Red Cross – Wisconsin Region to support its mission for facilitating blood donations and providing relief services. ATC also will donate a total of $40,000 to six food pantries in communities in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan where ATC has offices and facilities. The food pantries include:

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Hunger Task Force, Milwaukee

Paul’s Pantry of Green Bay, Wisconsin

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin

St. Ignace Area Hope Food Pantry, Michigan

St. Vincent De Paul of Iron Mountain Food Pantry, Michigan

“We care, and we want to do what we can to help beyond our role of helping to keep the lights on,” said Mike Rowe, ATC CEO and President. “During this public health emergency, our support for the Red Cross can help them provide lifesaving blood to patients in need. And, funding local food pantries can help our neighbors and friends who are affected by slowing business or job loss because of the pandemic.”

Rowe said, “We also look to our employees to help identify organizations that provide support and have a direct impact in the communities where we live and work.” Along with the corporate donations, ATC continues to match employee donations of $25 or more to organizations in its service area that support health and wellness, education and the environment.

