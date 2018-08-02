August Events at the Lynden Sculpture Garden

HOURS
ON VIEW ON THE GROUNDS & IN THE HOUSE
Through August 19, 2018
Free to members or with admission to sculpture garden.
https://www.
Ibile is a Yoruba word for “the messenger of our ancestors.” Arianne King Comer makes textile works—paintings–using centuries-old resist-dye processes. These works come from her spirit and represent her ancestors’ call. Many of the landscapes included in this exhibition of paintings, quilts, and dyed textiles depict the past—slave cabins, indigo preparation–and present of the South Carolina Low Country that Comer calls home. Among the works, most dating from the past two years, are two intimate scenes of Lynden made during Comer’s residency last summer. When Comer arrives for her 2018 residency in early July, her solo exhibition, Ibile’s Voice, will slowly become Ibile’s Voices as her paintings are joined by the works of the community members who gather with her around the dye vat.
August 26-November 25, 2018
Free to members or with admission to sculpture garden.
https://www.
Opening reception: Sunday, August 26, 2018 – 3-5 pm(free)
For Im•Positioned, an exhibition in the gallery at Lynden, Tyanna Buie responds to the work of Folayemi Wilson, Reggie Wilson, and other artists in residence at Lynden for Call & Response. Buie was a 2012 Nohl Fellow, and this exhibition has been organized in conjunction with the 15th anniversary of the Nohl Fellowship, a program administered by the Bradley Family Foundation.
THE BONSAI EXHIBIT AT LYNDEN
The exhibition is open Wednesdays, Saturdays & Sundays during Lynden’s regular hours, or by appointment.
Free to members or with admission to the sculpture garden.
More information: http://www.
Located beside Big Lake, the Bonsai Exhibit at Lynden—a collaboration with the Milwaukee Bonsai Society and the Milwaukee Bonsai Foundation–includes a display area for bonsai, waterside teaching patio, and pollinator garden.
EVENTS
Wednesdays through September 26, 2018
In the warmer months, Lynden stays up until 7:30 pm on Wednesday evenings, a perfect time to visit the garden for a picnic or stroll.
Sunday, August 5, 2018 – 2:30—4 pm
Fee: $12/ Adults; $8/students, children 6-17, seniors, active military with ID. Advanced registration is required.
More information and to register: https://www.
As you walk with our knowledgeable docents, you will learn more about the history of Lynden and our collection of 50 monumental sculptures sited across 40 acres of park, lake and woodland.
Thursday, August 9, 2018 – 7:00pm (come early and stroll)
Fee: $32/$27 members
More information and to register:
https://www.
Margy Stratton, founder and executive producer of MILWAUKEE READS produces this series of events featuring writers of particular interest to women. She joins Boswell Books in welcoming New York Times bestselling author Jenna Blum back to the Lynden Sculpture Garden. Spanning three cinematic decades, from the explosive 1960s and swinging 1970s to the glittering 1980s, The Lost Family artfully brings to the page a husband and Holocaust-survivor devastated by a grief he cannot name, a frustrated wife struggling to compete with a ghost she cannot banish, and a daughter sensitive to the pain of both her own family and another lost before she was born.
Saturday, August 11, 2018 – 4 pm
Free to members and with admission to the sculpture garden.
More information: https://www.
Artist-in-residence Portia Cobb continues her exploration of her South Carolina roots as she responds to and extends the narrative first created by Fo Wilson, in Eliza’s Peculiar Cabinet of Curiosities, when she imagined a 19th-century enslaved woman and what she might collect in her living quarters. Cobb has conjured “Lizzie,” a Gullah-Geechee woman, descended from Africans captured along the coast of West Africa. By Cobb’s reckoning, Lizzie was born in coastal South Carolina 20 years after the American Civil War and 10 years following Reconstruction. Lizzie is a woman born free, descended from survivors of slavery, who is independent and living within a newly emancipated community. “Lizzie” also honors the memory of Cobb’s great aunt Elizabeth Ashe-Smashum (1887-1976). As the only girl in a family dominated by brothers, Aunt Lizzie became the caregiver of nieces and nephews, creating stories and involving the children in directed performances and recitations of selected works by African-American writer Paul Laurence Dunbar. Following the death of her husband, Aunt Lizzie introduced “Uncle Pomp,” a ghost-hobo character who emerged, mounted on a horse, when Aunt Lizzie needed to entertain or exact obedience. Cobb takes this opportunity to re-imagine Lizzie, her aunt, and Uncle Pomp. She will be joined by the Jazzy Jewels of Milwaukee and the Silverado Trail Riders. This is a Call & Response event.
Saturday, August 18, 2018 – 10 am-5 pm
Free to dogs and members or with admission to the sculpture garden.
More information: https://www.
Bring your canine friends for a stroll. Dogs must be leashed and considerate of other visitors, canine and human.
Thursday, August 23, 2018 – 5 pm-8 pm
Tickets: $75 per person / $175 per family (up to 2 adults and children under 18) Additional children: $25 ($45 of each single ticket and $85 of each family pass is tax deductible.)
A limited number of VIP Tables for 8 are available. Reserve by phone at 414-446-8794.
More information and to buy tickets: http://www.
Join us for our seventh annual fundraiser to benefit Lynden’s education programs, featuring a feast of local, sustainable foods catered by Braise (including a kids’ menu and ice cream station), entertainment including close-up magic by Matthew Teague, music by Sista Strings and members of the Nathan Hale High School Orchestra, hands-on art and nature activities, a silent auction, and more. All proceeds benefit our education programs, which serve more than 4,500 children each year.
Sunday, August 26, 2018 – 8:30-10 am
Free to members or with admission to the sculpture garden. Advance registration encouraged.
More information: https://www.
Poet/birder and artist-in-residence Chuck Stebelton continues his series of bird walks at Lynden this fall, and he’s bringing friends! Please wear appropriate footwear and bring your binoculars if you have them; no previous birding experience required.
Sunday, August 26, 2018 – 3-5 pm
FREE.
More information: https://www.
For Im•Positioned, an exhibition in the gallery at Lynden, Tyanna Buie responds to the work of Folayemi Wilson, Reggie Wilson, and other artists in residence at Lynden for Call & Response. Buie was a 2012 Nohl Fellow, and this exhibition has been organized in conjunction with the 15th anniversary of the Nohl Fellowship, a program administered by the Bradley Family Foundation.
WORKSHOPS FOR ADULTS
Saturday, August 4, 2018 – 1-5 pm
Fee: $68/$60 members
More information and to register:
https://www.
Learn to create a book the old-fashioned way, by folding paper into signatures, sewing those signatures on a sewing frame, and making a case. You’ll even get to try your hand at gold tooling. You will go home with your own handmade blank book, bound in cloth and marbled paper. All materials, including paper, book cloth, hand-marbled paper, sewing supplies and adhesive, are included. Tools are provided. Participants will receive a course book with pictures and a step-by-step description.
Sunday, August 5, 2018 – 10 am-3:30 pm
Fee: $90/$80 members
More information and to register:
https://www.
Fusing is an ancient technique used to permanently connect precious metals, in this case, fine (pure) silver wire. Cleaner, faster, and less toxic than soldering, fusing involves the use of a hand torch. Leslie Perrino will show you how to fuse fine silver wire into loops that can then be made into earrings complete with earwires. Once you master the techniques, you will have time to make more earrings. No experience required, this workshop is suitable for complete beginners or those looking to expand their jewelry-making skills. All materials and tools supplied. You are welcome to bring beads to add to your earrings.
Saturday, August 11, 2018 – 1-4 pm
Fee: $45/$38 members
More information and to register: https://www.
It can be challenging to do something useful and sustainable with your food scraps when you live in an apartment in the city. Farming communities throughout Latin America and parts of Asia have been using bokashi, a method that turns waste into a fertilizer that uses less time and space than traditional composting methods. Bokashi is a soil amendment produced by using particular microbes to ferment wastes such as food scraps. Though slow to catch on in the United States, some urban dwellers have turned to making bokashi with their food scraps rather than throwing them away or adding them to a compost pile. This workshop will show you how to transform food scraps into a “probiotic” for your garden using primarily your own food waste and a five-gallon bucket. Attendees will go home with a bucket retrofitted to make bokashi as well as inoculated material that can be used to make your first batch of bokashi.
Sunday, August 19, 2018 – 10 am-4 pm
Fee: $85/$75 members
More information and to register:
https://www.
Creative people tend to gather things that have special meanings attached to them. These small items may collect dust in a bin hidden at the back of the closet until re-discovered and put to use. In this workshop, sculptor Jeff Boshart invites you to bring a gallon-sized bucket of these keepsakes to reconfigure into a sculpture or dimensional wall work. Utilizing elements of design and principles of organization, we will “tinker” with the parts: exploring color, texture, and form as we figure out how to assemble the parts into something bigger and better than the individual fragments.
FOR KIDS & FAMILIES: FAMILY WORKSHOPS, PROGRAMS FOR THE VERY YOUNG
Sunday, August 12, 2018 – 12:30pm-2:30pm
Free to members or with admission to the sculpture garden. Younger children should be accompanied by an adult.
More information: https://www.
Mother Nature gave us the lever, center of, and moment (think rotation around a point). Artisans and sculptors use these physical concepts to generate ideas and inform aesthetic choices. Using found and repurposed materials, sculptor Jeff Boshart puts these concepts to work as we construct simple balancing toys.
Tuesday, July 17, 2018 -10:30am -11:30 am
Fee: $10/$8 members (includes admission to the sculpture garden for one adult and one child aged 4 or under; additional children $4 each; extra adults pay daily admission).
More information and to register: https://www.
The 40 acres that house the Lynden collection of monumental outdoor sculpture are also home to many birds, insects, frogs, mammals and plants. Naturalist Naomi Cobb offers a nature program that explores a different theme each month, taking into account the changing seasons, and provides an opportunity for those with very small children to engage in outdoor play and manipulation of art materials. The theme for August is splashing color.
SUMMER CAMPS AT THE INTERSECTION OF ART & NATURE
Ages 20 months-15 years
Fees vary.
More information and to register: https://www.
Lynden’s art and nature camps for children aged 20 months to 15 years integrate our collection of monumental outdoor sculpture with the natural ecology of our hidden landscapes and unique habitats. Led by artists, naturalists, and art educators, the camps explore the intersection of art and nature through collaborative inquiry and hands-on artmaking, using all of Lynden’s 40 acres to create a joyful, all-senses-engaged outdoor experience. Camps conclude with an informal showing for family and friends. Join us for a summer of art and nature!
Leave a Reply