August Events at the Lynden Sculpture Garden

The Lynden Sculpture Garden is located at 2145 West Brown Deer Road . Admission is $9 general, $7 for students and seniors. Members and children under 6 are free. Admission includes access to the sculpture garden and house. All events listed below are free with admission unless otherwise indicated. Memberships are available.

HOURS

In August, the Lynden Sculpture Garden is open from 10 am to 5 pm every day except Thursdays (closed); the sculpture garden remains open until 7:30 pm on Wednesday evenings.

ON VIEW ON THE GROUNDS & IN THE HOUSE

ARIANNE KING COMER: IBILE’S VOICE + IBILE’S VOICES

Through August 19, 2018

Free to members or with admission to sculpture garden.

https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ exhibitions/ibiles-voices

Ibile is a Yoruba word for "the messenger of our ancestors." Arianne King Comer makes textile works—paintings–using centuries-old resist-dye processes. These works come from her spirit and represent her ancestors' call. Many of the landscapes included in this exhibition of paintings, quilts, and dyed textiles depict the past—slave cabins, indigo preparation–and present of the South Carolina Low Country that Comer calls home. Among the works, most dating from the past two years, are two intimate scenes of Lynden made during Comer's residency last summer. When Comer arrives for her 2018 residency in early July, her solo exhibition, Ibile's Voice, will slowly become Ibile's Voices as her paintings are joined by the works of the community members who gather with her around the dye vat.

TYANNA BUIE: IM•POSITIONED

August 26-November 25, 2018

Free to members or with admission to sculpture garden.

https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ exhibitions/tyanna-buie- impositioned

Opening reception: Sunday, August 26, 2018 – 3-5 pm (free)

For Im•Positioned, an exhibition in the gallery at Lynden, Tyanna Buie responds to the work of Folayemi Wilson, Reggie Wilson, and other artists in residence at Lynden for Call & Response. Buie was a 2012 Nohl Fellow, and this exhibition has been organized in conjunction with the 15th anniversary of the Nohl Fellowship, a program administered by the Bradley Family Foundation.

Through October 31, 2018

THE BONSAI EXHIBIT AT LYNDEN

The exhibition is open Wednesdays, Saturdays & Sundays during Lynden’s regular hours, or by appointment.

Free to members or with admission to the sculpture garden.

More information: http://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ Bonsai

Located beside Big Lake, the Bonsai Exhibit at Lynden—a collaboration with the Milwaukee Bonsai Society and the Milwaukee Bonsai Foundation–includes a display area for bonsai, waterside teaching patio, and pollinator garden.

EVENTS

LATE WEDNESDAYS

Wednesdays through September 26, 2018

In the warmer months, Lynden stays up until 7:30 pm on Wednesday evenings, a perfect time to visit the garden for a picnic or stroll.

DOCENT-LED TOUR

Sunday, August 5, 2018 – 2:30—4 pm

Fee: $12/ Adults; $8/students, children 6-17, seniors, active military with ID. Advanced registration is required.

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ education/ sunday -tours

As you walk with our knowledgeable docents, you will learn more about the history of Lynden and our collection of 50 monumental sculptures sited across 40 acres of park, lake and woodland.

WOMEN’S SPEAKER SERIES: JENNA BLUM, author of THE LOST FAMILY

Thursday, August 9, 2018 – 7:00pm (come early and stroll)

Fee: $32/$27 members More information and to register:

https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/womens-speaker- series-jenna-blum-author-lost- family

Margy Stratton, founder and executive producer of MILWAUKEE READS produces this series of events featuring writers of particular interest to women. She joins Boswell Books in welcoming New York Times bestselling author Jenna Blum back to the Lynden Sculpture Garden. Spanning three cinematic decades, from the explosive 1960s and swinging 1970s to the glittering 1980s, The Lost Family artfully brings to the page a husband and Holocaust-survivor devastated by a grief he cannot name, a frustrated wife struggling to compete with a ghost she cannot banish, and a daughter sensitive to the pain of both her own family and another lost before she was born.

ROOTED: LIZZIE’S LEGACY—A PERFORMANCE on the PORCH WITH PORTIA COBB

Saturday, August 11, 2018 – 4 pm

Free to members and with admission to the sculpture garden.

More information: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ residency/portia-cobb

Artist-in-residence Portia Cobb continues her exploration of her South Carolina roots as she responds to and extends the narrative first created by Fo Wilson, in Eliza's Peculiar Cabinet of Curiosities, when she imagined a 19th-century enslaved woman and what she might collect in her living quarters. Cobb has conjured "Lizzie," a Gullah-Geechee woman, descended from Africans captured along the coast of West Africa. By Cobb's reckoning, Lizzie was born in coastal South Carolina 20 years after the American Civil War and 10 years following Reconstruction. Lizzie is a woman born free, descended from survivors of slavery, who is independent and living within a newly emancipated community. "Lizzie" also honors the memory of Cobb's great aunt Elizabeth Ashe-Smashum (1887-1976). As the only girl in a family dominated by brothers, Aunt Lizzie became the caregiver of nieces and nephews, creating stories and involving the children in directed performances and recitations of selected works by African-American writer Paul Laurence Dunbar. Following the death of her husband, Aunt Lizzie introduced "Uncle Pomp," a ghost-hobo character who emerged, mounted on a horse, when Aunt Lizzie needed to entertain or exact obedience. Cobb takes this opportunity to re-imagine Lizzie, her aunt, and Uncle Pomp. She will be joined by the Jazzy Jewels of Milwaukee and the Silverado Trail Riders. This is a Call & Response event.

DOG DAYS AT LYNDEN

Saturday, August 18, 2018 – 10 am-5 pm

Free to dogs and members or with admission to the sculpture garden.

More information: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/dog- days

Bring your canine friends for a stroll. Dogs must be leashed and considerate of other visitors, canine and human.

HARRY & PEG BRADLEY’S BACKYARD BARBECUE

Thursday, August 23, 2018 – 5 pm-8 pm

Tickets: $75 per person / $175 per family (up to 2 adults and children under 18) Additional children: $25 ($45 of each single ticket and $85 of each family pass is tax deductible.)

A limited number of VIP Tables for 8 are available. Reserve by phone at 414-446-8794.

More information and to buy tickets: http://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/bbq

Join us for our seventh annual fundraiser to benefit Lynden's education programs, featuring a feast of local, sustainable foods catered by Braise (including a kids' menu and ice cream station), entertainment including close-up magic by Matthew Teague, music by Sista Strings and members of the Nathan Hale High School Orchestra, hands-on art and nature activities, a silent auction, and more. All proceeds benefit our education programs, which serve more than 4,500 children each year.

BIRDING WITH POET CHUCK STEBELTON AND FRIENDS

Sunday, August 26, 2018 – 8:30-10 am

Free to members or with admission to the sculpture garden. Advance registration encouraged.

More information: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/birding-poet-chuck- stebelton-fall-2018

Poet/birder and artist-in-residence Chuck Stebelton continues his series of bird walks at Lynden this fall, and he's bringing friends! Please wear appropriate footwear and bring your binoculars if you have them; no previous birding experience required.

OPENING RECEPTION FOR TYANNA BUIE: IM•POSITIONED

Sunday, August 26, 2018 – 3-5 pm

FREE.

More information: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/tyanna-buie- impositioned-opening-reception

For Im•Positioned, an exhibition in the gallery at Lynden, Tyanna Buie responds to the work of Folayemi Wilson, Reggie Wilson, and other artists in residence at Lynden for Call & Response. Buie was a 2012 Nohl Fellow, and this exhibition has been organized in conjunction with the 15th anniversary of the Nohl Fellowship, a program administered by the Bradley Family Foundation.

WORKSHOPS FOR ADULTS

INTRODUCTION TO BOOKBINDING: A WORKSHOP WITH CARY SUNEJA

Saturday, August 4, 2018 – 1-5 pm

Fee: $68/$60 members

More information and to register:

https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/introduction- bookbinding-2018

Learn to create a book the old-fashioned way, by folding paper into signatures, sewing those signatures on a sewing frame, and making a case. You'll even get to try your hand at gold tooling. You will go home with your own handmade blank book, bound in cloth and marbled paper. All materials, including paper, book cloth, hand-marbled paper, sewing supplies and adhesive, are included. Tools are provided. Participants will receive a course book with pictures and a step-by-step description.

FUSED SILVER LOOP EARRINGS: A WORKSHOP WITH LESLIE PERRINO

Sunday, August 5, 2018 – 10 am-3:30 pm

Fee: $90/$80 members

More information and to register:

https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/fused-silver-loop- earrings-aug-2018

Fusing is an ancient technique used to permanently connect precious metals, in this case, fine (pure) silver wire. Cleaner, faster, and less toxic than soldering, fusing involves the use of a hand torch. Leslie Perrino will show you how to fuse fine silver wire into loops that can then be made into earrings complete with earwires. Once you master the techniques, you will have time to make more earrings. No experience required, this workshop is suitable for complete beginners or those looking to expand their jewelry-making skills. All materials and tools supplied. You are welcome to bring beads to add to your earrings.

LYNDEN’S GARDEN SERIES: HOW TO MAKE AND USE BOKASHI FERTILIZER WITH DANA CHRISTEL

Saturday, August 11, 2018 – 1-4 pm

Fee: $45/$38 members

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/lyndens-garden- series-how-make-and-use- bokashi-fertilizer

It can be challenging to do something useful and sustainable with your food scraps when you live in an apartment in the city. Farming communities throughout Latin America and parts of Asia have been using bokashi, a method that turns waste into a fertilizer that uses less time and space than traditional composting methods. Bokashi is a soil amendment produced by using particular microbes to ferment wastes such as food scraps. Though slow to catch on in the United States, some urban dwellers have turned to making bokashi with their food scraps rather than throwing them away or adding them to a compost pile. This workshop will show you how to transform food scraps into a "probiotic" for your garden using primarily your own food waste and a five-gallon bucket. Attendees will go home with a bucket retrofitted to make bokashi as well as inoculated material that can be used to make your first batch of bokashi.

TINKERING: A SCULPTURE WORKSHOP WITH JEFF BOSHART

Sunday, August 19, 2018 – 10 am-4 pm

Fee: $85/$75 members

More information and to register:

https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/tinkering-sculpture- workshop-jeff-boshart

Creative people tend to gather things that have special meanings attached to them. These small items may collect dust in a bin hidden at the back of the closet until re-discovered and put to use. In this workshop, sculptor Jeff Boshart invites you to bring a gallon-sized bucket of these keepsakes to reconfigure into a sculpture or dimensional wall work. Utilizing elements of design and principles of organization, we will "tinker" with the parts: exploring color, texture, and form as we figure out how to assemble the parts into something bigger and better than the individual fragments.

FOR KIDS & FAMILIES: FAMILY WORKSHOPS, PROGRAMS FOR THE VERY YOUNG

FAMILY WORKSHOP: BALANCING TOYS

Sunday, August 12, 2018 – 12:30pm-2:30pm

Free to members or with admission to the sculpture garden. Younger children should be accompanied by an adult.

More information: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/family-workshop- balancing-toys-jeff-boshart

Mother Nature gave us the lever, center of, and moment (think rotation around a point). Artisans and sculptors use these physical concepts to generate ideas and inform aesthetic choices. Using found and repurposed materials, sculptor Jeff Boshart puts these concepts to work as we construct simple balancing toys.

TUESDAYS IN THE GARDEN: AN OUTING FOR PARENTS & VERY SMALL CHILDREN

Tuesday, July 17, 2018 -10:30am -11:30 am

Fee: $10/$8 members (includes admission to the sculpture garden for one adult and one child aged 4 or under; additional children $4 each; extra adults pay daily admission).

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/tuesdays-2018

The 40 acres that house the Lynden collection of monumental outdoor sculpture are also home to many birds, insects, frogs, mammals and plants. Naturalist Naomi Cobb offers a nature program that explores a different theme each month, taking into account the changing seasons, and provides an opportunity for those with very small children to engage in outdoor play and manipulation of art materials. The theme for August is splashing color.

SUMMER CAMPS AT THE INTERSECTION OF ART & NATURE

Through August 24, 2018

Ages 20 months-15 years

Fees vary.

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ camps

Lynden's art and nature camps for children aged 20 months to 15 years integrate our collection of monumental outdoor sculpture with the natural ecology of our hidden landscapes and unique habitats. Led by artists, naturalists, and art educators, the camps explore the intersection of art and nature through collaborative inquiry and hands-on artmaking, using all of Lynden's 40 acres to create a joyful, all-senses-engaged outdoor experience. Camps conclude with an informal showing for family and friends. Join us for a summer of art and nature!

We are working on the fall schedule, but here are a few dates to save: Tuesdays in the Garden explores prairie life on September 11 ; Urban Forest Fest (a family free day) returns on September 15 ; September 22 is a dog day; on September 23 we throw open the doors for Doors Open MKE; and Chuck Stebelton returns for another fall bird walk on September 30 . Several fall activities start up again in September: our weekly art drop-in starts up on September 12 for those aged 11 and up, and on the 13th for younger children (ages 6-11). The Women’s Speaker Series welcomes Kelly O’Connor McNees, author of Undiscovered Country, on September 24 , and Katheryn Corbin offers a primitive raku workshop on September 30 .

