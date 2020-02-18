Be SMART About Your Goals

Setting goals can easily make you feel good when you know exactly what you want. A lot of times you set goals because you have a vision. You can see yourself somewhere, having some thing. You can see how you look— maybe even envision what you’re wearing or even where you’re living when you accomplish this goal.

While there is absolutely nothing wrong with fantasizing about your future, it’s still important to dig a little deeper. When you have a goal don’t just hashtag it, MAKE IT HAPPEN.

When I was in college studying business I learned that you don’t just want to have goals. You want to have SMART goals.

A SMART goal is used to help guide goal setting. SMART is an acronym that stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, and Timely. Don’t worry let’s break this down.

SMART goals are:

* Specific: Well defined, clear, and unambiguous— Don’t waste time keeping your goals vague. Make them as clear as possible.

* Measurable: With specific criteria that measure your progress towards the accomplishment of the goal— you have to be able to easily tell when the goal is hit.

* Achievable: Attainable and not impossible to achieve— Don’t make them too far fetched.

* Realistic: Within reach, realistic, and relevant— They have to physically be attainable. Not saying someone has to have done it before but you must be able to complete the task at hand.

* Timely: With a clearly defined timeline, including a starting date and a target date. The purpose is to create urgency.— If it doesn’t have a date on it it isn’t a true goal yet. Make it happen.

As you can see, SMART goals make you put your money where your mouth is. It helps you dream bigger better and of course more clear. After you set your SMART goals you need to complete a SWOT Analysis and complete your objectives to get you going.

So there it is. This year let’s work smarter. Let’s set our SMART goals and knock it out. After all, the year is yours.