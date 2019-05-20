Be the Change

You ever find yourself calling for the weekend before the week even gets started? It’s like as soon as Monday hits us in the face, we’re ready for Friday. Been there before? I figured. There’s just something about Monday.

But then Monday’s for others are the exact opposite. To some, Monday’s are motivation. It’s the beginning of a new week and every week has something exciting in store. Monday’s represent opportunity; granted everyday is a new opportunity. Monday tells us that whatever we didn’t accomplish last week, we can accomplish this week.

There’s no need to frown about the things that didn’t go as expected last week because last week is over. Today is the only day that matters. It’s the only day that counts.

Just think about it, do you think worrying about what you can’t change is more beneficial than making the proper changes today? Of course not. So, if last week’s project didn’t work out, try again. If last week’s plans changed, evaluate your priorities this week. Whatever you do, don’t ponder on what was or would have been. Focus on what is and what will be.

You see, every day we are given 24 hours. That’s 1,440 minutes or 86,400 seconds. Crazy when you break it down to think about but we are granted that time every day we arise. What we decide to do with it is up to us. If you dread your weekly routine, it’s probably time for some changes. I only say that because if you continue to follow it, you’re going to find yourself either in the same place you are now or somewhere else that you don’t want to be.

It’s easy to hate your lifestyle without realizing that you do have a choice. A lot of times we feel forced to move a certain way. When in essence, we just have be willing to go for what we really want. Now, going for what you truly want isn’t always easy. In fact, it generally involves quite a bit of sacrifice but it’s always worth it. It all boils down to what you want and how bad you want it.

Defining what you want can take some time because it’s a process. As time progresses sometimes our appetite changes as we grow. This makes it important to sit down with you often and reflect on what you like and what you don’t like. Making you happy doesn’t happen overnight but again the process is well worth it.

Knowing how bad you want it will be the force that drives you to get it. It’s about channeling that negative energy into positive places. Become overwhelmed with the dream of living a lifestyle that you want. Then write down everything it’s going to take for you to get there.

Begin to understand risks and make some sacrifices. I believe one of the greatest reasons people stay stuck doing things they don’t care to do is because they never made the effort to be content with uncomfortable situations. When you get use to doing what you know it’s hard to see any other way out. But the reality of it is if you want to see a change in your life you truly have to be that change. It’s your life!