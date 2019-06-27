Benedict Center Announces New Sisters Program Director



The Benedict Center is proud to announce and welcome Melinda Hughes, M.Ed., MBA, LPC, SAC as the new Sisters Program Director. Hughes will be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the Sisters Program which provides support, services and advocacy to increase the health and safety of women in the street-based sex trade.

Hughes brings 25 years of experience as a Mental Health and Substance Abuse Counselor, with a specialized focus in healing and recovery for sexual trauma. She was the founding Program Director for the Healing Center, designing specialized individual and group services. She also designed and teaches the Trauma certificate courses for the Master's in Community Psychology program at Alverno College.

“I’m excited and honored to join this amazing organization and the Sisters Program team. Their passion and dedication are ever-present, and I look forward to focusing in on key priorities to continue and augment the crucial work being done with the women we serve.” says Hughes.

“Her leadership and professional experience in creating integrated trauma recovery programs, developing diverse and inclusive teams and strategic collaborations make her a great fit.” said Jeanne Geraci, Benedict Center Executive Director.

Geraci explains, “The Sisters Program has grown tremendously in recent years. With Melinda’s leadership of our dedicated staff, volunteers, and participants, the program is ready to enter its next chapter in making a healing difference for women in Milwaukee.”

The Benedict Center is embarking on a new partnership with the Milwaukee County Housing Division. The partnership will create a cross-sector collaboration on a diversion project for women in the street-based sex trade who use opioid drugs. Rather than criminalizing women in the sex trade, the harm-reduction, housing- first emphasis will meet women where they are and work to provide them with critical supports like housing and treatment.

The Benedict Center is at the forefront of providing community-based substance abuse and mental health treatment, education, and support to women in the criminal justice system so they can live safer and healthier lives for themselves, their children and our community. Each year over 800 women receive advocacy, support and treatment through its programs: Women’s Harm Reduction, Women’s Reentry at the Milwaukee House of Correction, Sisters, and Community Justice.