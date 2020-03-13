Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Cancels March 19th Neighborhood Night and Postpones April 4th Birthday Part

The Museum will follow the Department of Health Services’ recommendation for cancelling large public events due to coronavirus.

MILWAUKEE, WI – (Mar. 12, 2020) — In response to Gov. Tony Evers’ declaration of a public health emergency in Wisconsin due to coronavirus and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ recommendation to cancel large events to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum is announcing the cancellation of its upcoming free admission event, Neighborhood Night, that was scheduled for Thursday, March 19 from 5-8 p.m. The Museum’s 25th Birthday Party event, scheduled for April 4, will be temporarily postponed.

The Museum is open to the public for regular operating hours (Sunday from noon-5 p.m., and Saturday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.) and notifications regarding other event cancellations, or changes to its operation or hours, will be posted on its website at bbcmkids.org.

About Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

The mission of Betty Brinn Children’s Museum (BBCM) is to inspire all children to wonder and explore their world through play and innovative, hands-on learning experiences. The Museum opened in 1995 and serves almost 200,000 visitors each year at its downtown Milwaukee location. BBCM is dedicated to ensuring that all children have access to its interactive educational exhibits and programs designed to promote the social, emotional and intellectual grown of children from birth through age 10.