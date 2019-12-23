“Black Christmas” Shopping

On Saturday December 21st, The Sherman Phoenix invited other local businesses to showcase their products for Christmas shoppers. The majority were black owned from around the city, with a variety or quality products to offer. What I found most intriguing as a heavy shopper within the black community, is that I have not shopped with these specific vendors before.

Many unique products sorrounded the venue such as, Blossom Candle owned by Shaquita Mann. The scents from her candles were strong, and could be smelled as you walked in the door. Another interesting business was Sacred Love Yoni Steaming and Wellness Owned by Brianca Beverly. This business focuses on the vaginal, emotional, and mental health of woman through various steaming

With so many black owned business occupying the space already, it is honorable for the owners of The Sherman Phoenix to invite others in.