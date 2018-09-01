Black Entrepreneur Selling 100% Human Hair Online

Washington, DC — Jada Cummings, founder and CEO of Self-Glamour, is excited to announce her company’s new website at SelfGlamourLLC.com – offering 100% double-stitched human hair, mink lashes, and edge control. The web site will soon also sell apparel.

Self-Glamour offers discounts, flash sales, as well as rewards for referring friends and leaving a review on our social media channels. They also offer Remy hair with cuticles facing the same direction, bundles that weigh 100 grams as well as Indian hair that comes straight from India. Also, Vietnamese hair that can be colored blonde hair, Malaysian hair that is grade 7A, Brazilian Hair that is grade 8A, and a swoop of other hair extension types. Their prices are reasonable as well as you get to earn great rewards for the same great high-quality hair. Self-Glamour has over 10 different types of thick and thin band lashes, edge control that slicks those edges down, wigs, clip and tape ins to name a few things.Starting a small business is an incredible milestone that the founder is proud of without or devoted patrons that encourages us to follow or dreams. Self-Glamour will be offering deals and sales to individuals who engage with their Facebook, Instagram, Shopify, Twitter, and Pinterest accounts. Participants will also be eligible for birthday rewards, customer referral rewards as well as their pay it forward program that will soon roll out.

The Pay it Forward Program is geared towards individuals who need resources to keep them stable such as clothing, and resources. If a person wishes to donate care packages, used and slightly worn clothing, shoes, cash donations and perishable food items they will be enrolled into or Pay it Forward Program where you will be given a huge discount off your order with us.

About Self Glamour

Self-Glamour is a Black-owned business who is more than just hair extensions which has a unique twist on Paying it forward. Self is defined as a person’s essential being that sets them aside from others. Jada comments, “Your personality, identity and character make you yourself. No matter what race, age, gender, profession or identity you are, be yourself and stand out, be glamorous, be your own Self Glamour.”

For more information and/or to make a purchase from Self-Glamour, visit www.selfglamourllc.com