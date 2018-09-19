Black NBA Assistant Coach of 20 Years Passes Away

Celebrating the Life of Donald “Duck” David Newman, Who Was an NBA Assistant Coach For More Than 20 Years

By Michelle Rousseau Newman

Nationwide (BlackNews.com) — On Tuesday, September 11, 2018, back home in his beloved New Orleans, Donald David Newman (DOB: 11-22-57) expired at 9:40 p.m.With his beautiful wife, Michelle Rousseau Newman, daughters Chandi Lynn Newman and Devan Dawn Newman, and family near, Donald moved on peacefully. He was the proudest father, devoted husband, and loving of family. “Duck” was the truest fighting buddy and the fiercest competitor/athlete. Coach Newman was a “player’s” coach and to many a life mentor.

Donald David Newman was a most trusted confidante. Known well and to most as Coach New(man) or in his intimate circles as “Duck,” Donald David Newman loved life, family, and “the game.”

Many people had the pleasure of meeting New during his two decades as an assistant coach in the NBA. From 1999 to 2016 he served as an assistant in Milwaukee, New Jersey, San Antonio and Washington. Prior to making the jump to the NBA, Don spent 10 years coaching in the college ranks. In addition, he was an assistant for USA Basketball during the 2002 World Championships.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to the Donald “Duck” Newman Foundation, in care of the Greater New Orleans Foundation. Checks can be made out to The Greater New Orleans Foundation, with Donald “Duck” Newman Foundation in the memo line. They can be mailed to: 919 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70130.

Credit card donations can be made online at the following link: www.gnof.org/give-now/, and Donald “Duck” Newman Foundation should be entered in to the specify the fund field.