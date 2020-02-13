“Black Royalty” – Running Rebel Youth and Staff Collaborate on a song for Black History Month

Milwaukee, Wisconsin (February 12, 2020) – “This song is what our community needs! If we start to look at ourselves as Kings and Queens, it may re-duce the amount of violence amongst our youth.” – Tyzeria Barney, Youth Community Organizer

For the past 40 years, Running Rebels Community Organization has been engaging the community, youth, and their families; preventing involvement in gangs, drugs, violence, and the juvenile justice system; Intervening and guiding youth by assisting them with making positive choices, and coaching youth through their transition into adulthood. We are excited to announce that Rebel artist RB Vic (and his mentor Dae Hill) came together to create “Black Royalty”; a song that highlights the legacy and history of the African American community.

Last year the City of Milwaukee was forced to deal with 97 homicides, 487 rapes and 5,757 aggravated assaults. On top of that, our city has been ranked as the sixth most dangerous city in the country.

The artists and youth involved hope that the message in “Black Royalty” will reach beyond the borders of Milwaukee; reminding black communities throughout the nation that we must honor and respect our heritage, ourselves, and each other.