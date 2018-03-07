BLMA Black Panther viewing and Talk Back

Two-hundred MPS students will attend a viewing Thursday of the film Black Panther, then participate in a Talk Back. In partnership with the MPS Black & Latino Male Achievement office, Alderman Khalif J. Rainey believes this movie is important for young people who rarely see images showing strong and heroic Black male characters.

“When young people see movies portraying people that look like them, it becomes part of how they view themselves,” said Alderman Rainey, chair of the Black Male Achievement Advisory Committee.

Following the March 8, 10 a.m. showing at Marcus North Shore Cinema—Alderman Rainey and chaperones will discuss with the students some important themes from the movie.

“Our event goes beyond a self-esteem boost for these young people. We will have a chance to delve into the legacy of colonialism, global anti-blackness and Afrofuturism,” said LaNell Ramey, director of the MPS Black & Latino Male Achievement office. “And I’m encouraged with the box office success Black Panther is having, Hollywood is finally realizing the power and influence these types of films can have!”

The event sponsored by Alderman Rainey, MKE Kitchen Cabinet, Marcus Corp., Go Riteway Bus Co., and JCP Development. It is supported by Council members, Ashanti Hamilton, Milele A. Coggs, José G. Pérez, c, Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson, and Chantia Lewis.