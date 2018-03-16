Boys & Girls Clubs’ Wisconsin Youth of the Year Advances #MeToo Movement

Milwaukee high school junior Daijahnay Canady has been named the Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year for the state of Wisconsin, the highest honor given to Boys & Girls Club members. Canady, 16, a sexual assault survivor, will be using the platform to advocate for other young survivors in the midst of the #MeToo movement. She earned the Youth of the Year honor by competing against 15 other Boys & Girls Clubs members from across the state at the Wisconsin Youth of the Year competition in Green Bay on Friday, March 2.

Each year local Clubs select representatives to compete at the state level, with winners advancing to regional and then the national competition. Each competing Club member has to meet academic and community service requirements, write essays, submit letters of endorsement and prepare a three-minute speech. Many Club members use the competition to advocate for issues youth face in their communities, and in Canady’s case, she is using her platform to tie into the #MeToo movement.

“I have made so much positive life progress over the past couple of years, but sharing something as personal as sexual abuse is scary,” said Canady. “Ultimately, I decided if sharing my story can help other people on their journey to healing, then it is well worth facing down my own fears.”

As the Wisconsin Youth of the Year, Canady will spend the next few months preparing for the regional competition in Chicago this summer with hopes of making it to the national competition in Washington D.C. She is also slated to speak at the Denim Day Summit on April 25 and Boys & Girls Clubs’ annual MVP dinner at The Pfister Hotel on May 7. She has also won $1,000 in scholarship money from Milwaukee Youth of the Year sponsor FOX Sports Wisconsin, $10,000 from the Home Team Scholarship and $5,000 from national sponsors Disney and Toyota. She will utilize this scholarship money to achieve her ultimate goal of becoming a criminal prosecutor.

When Canady was seven years old, she was sexually abused—an experience that left her feeling hurt, angry, hopeless and as if she had lost her voice. Without professional help, Canady did her best to cope as she looked for someone to blame. Ultimately, she blamed herself. Over the next several years, she sought attention, and often went about getting it in destructive ways. She acted out in school and let her grades slip, hitting a personal low point during her freshman year of high school.