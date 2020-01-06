Break Out the Zone

Have you ever been in a place where you seem to be comfortable? Like, maybe you set out some goals and accomplished them all so now all you’re thinking about is “what’s next”. Or maybe you were pleased in the place you were in but you now you need a change. Get out the zone.

Well, the good news is that 2020 has arrived. We made through another year and it’s time to celebrate. This is the time of year where everyone craves for a fresh start. Why? Simply because we have been given a new beginning.

Last year, we experienced many difficulties, highs and lows. There were days that we were overwhelmed with the things that didn’t go quite as planned. There were days when we just wanted to give up; days that felt like things couldn’t be worse.

But the great part about all of the chaos of 2019, is the fact that we made it through. It’s over. It’s done with. What’s more important is focusing on the right now. What’s important is the fact that now is the time to give yourself another chance.

I believe one of the biggest hurdles of going into a new year with new goals is our unwillingness to give up the things that held us back the previous year. Setting goals is tremendously important when it comes to prepping for a new year, but the problem typically lies in our unwillingness to sacrifice.

If we truly want to see a new year with a new and better outcome than before, we have to be willing to give up something that held significance to us. This could be a person, friend, activity, habit, or even environment. Either way, the sacrifice has to come from a place of value.

As cliche as it sounds, if you want to see different results, you have to be willing to do something different. So I ask you, in 2020, what are you willing to give up? What were the things that held you back in 2019? What kept you going in 2019? What will keep you going in 2020? Did you make your list of goals a reality last year and if not, why not?

Dig deep into your current lifestyle to find the activities that need to change. In 2020, who did you give your time to, knowing they didn’t deserve it? What did you give your energy to that wasn’t so beneficial. Who did you keep around you that pushed you to complete your goals?

Begin to think about these questions so that you can set the bar strong this week. Self reflection is imperative for execution. So don’t be afraid to take an honesty moment for yourself.

Get out of your own way this year. Don’t be afraid to switch it up. Change your surroundings, the places you go, and the things you do for different results; Your personal growth depends on it!