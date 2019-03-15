Bria Smith receives Vel Phillips Trailblazer Award

Today during the Girls’ Day at City Hall event, Bria Smithreceived the Vel Phillips Trailblazer Award for her service to the community.

Bestowed by Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, the award recognizes selfless service and work to improve the quality of life for residents in Milwaukee.

Ms. Smith is a senior at Franklin High School and is President of the City of Milwaukee Youth Council. She was named Miss Juneteenth in June 2017 and is planning on studying journalism, mass communication, and broadcast in college.

Last year she spoke during the national March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., addressing tens of thousands about the scourge of gun violence. She also took part in political campaign events across the U.S. with fellow young anti-gun violence activists in the run-up to the fall 2018 mid-term elections.

“Through her leadership Bria has exemplified the spirit of Vel Phillips by helping raise awareness on key issues affecting Milwaukee and our nation, including gun violence, and she has especially captured the attention of young people as an engaging voice for change,” Alderwoman Coggs said.

“It was my honor to bestow the 2nd Vel Phillips Trailblazer Award to Ms. Bria Smith,” she said.

Ms. Smith will be honored during a special presentationat 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26th(prior to the start of the regular meeting of the Common Council) in the third floor Vel R. Phillips Ante Chamber at City Hall, 200 E. Wells St.