From the Bronx to the Big Screen — Actor Jermaine Wells Scores Supporting Role in “Furlough” With Whoopi Goldberg and LaLa Anthony

Furlough, a new film starring Tessa Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg and LaLa Anthony, introduces the world to a new face. Actor Jermaine Wells appears as “Barry,” son-in-law to Whoopi’s character and husband to Lala’s character.

Jermaine comments, “Working with legendary actress Whoopi was a dream come true.” He says he wishes his mother would have been alive to witness it. Furthermore, Tessa and Lala are amongst his favorites and it was a pleasure to share scenes and their company. He was blown away by being selected by the talented director Laurie Collyer. He also gives a shout out to Hudson Valley Casting. Lastly, Wells hopes to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.

It started for Jermaine at the age of 8, in the Bronx, NY, when he was selected as a winner of a poetry contest. He was able to meet the mayor, get a full page spread in the Daily News and a modeling contract. This fueled his life-long passion for creativity and entertainment, with a focus on helping youth and young people.

He has since appeared in commercials, collaborated with legendary producer Quincy Jones, and won music and writing awards. Additionally, he works with several community-based not-for-profits, a lecturer/motivational speaker and rocks crowds with his band ILLfunk.

Jermaine is currently working on his series Leading Man, and his documentary series Man on the Move. He is an independent, but is currently looking for representation.

Furlough will be in select theaters on March 16, 2018 and available online for purchase on Amazon, Hulu, iTunes, Playstation and XBox.

Watch the trailer at:

www.ifccenter.com/films/furlough/

For more details about Jermaine Wells, visit www.jermainewells.com or follow him on Instagram @superjermaine