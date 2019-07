Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 23, at New Pitts Mortuary for Brooklyn Harris, the three-year-old who was fatally shot July 13 while riding in her mother’s SUV, the victim of apparent road rage.

Harris’ death sparked outrage and agony throughout the city and the community.

New Pitts Mortuary is located at 2031 W. Capitol Drive. Visitation is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. The funeral at 11 a.m.