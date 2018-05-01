Bucks Gaming begins inaugural season in NBA 2K league today during “the tipoff” tournament

MILWAUKEE (MAY 1, 2018) – Bucks Gaming will play its first-ever games in the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League today during “THE TIPOFF,” the league’s first tournament, which runs from May 1-5. Bucks Gaming’s first matchup in the group stage of the tournament will take place at 4 p.m. CT today against Pistons GT and can be streamed live on Twitch.

“THE TIPOFF” tournament features all 17 teams in the NBA 2K League that have been placed into four groups. After pool play, the top two teams from each group will advance to the single-elimination playoff rounds of the tournament on May 5, with the top four teams taking home a piece of the $100,000 prize pool. After facing off against Pistons GT at 4 p.m., Bucks Gaming will then conclude group play by taking on Cavs Legion GC and Kings Guard Gaming today at approximately 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. (CT), respectively.

“THE TIPOFF” marks the official start of the NBA 2K League’s 15-week regular season, which will feature both weekly games and tournaments, and concludes with the NBA 2K League Playoffs and Finals in August. All competition will take place at the NBA 2K League Studio Powered by Intel in New York City. “THE TIPOFF” is the first of three tournaments that will be played throughout the season.

In advance of Bucks Gaming’s first-ever games in the NBA 2K League, the team unveiled its official home court and uniforms for its inaugural season on its Twitter account. . The complete 2018 Bucks Gaming Roster can be found below:

Name /Gamer Tag/ State/ Position/ Draft Round/Pick

Aaron Rookwood /Game6Drake /New York /PG /1st/10th Overall

Timothy Anselimo /oLARRY /Florida/ C 2nd/25th Overall

Jacob Walls /Procis1on /Illinois /SG /3rd/44th Overall

Mark Hampton Jr./ XxSTL2LAxX /Missouri/ SF/ 4th/59th Overall

Matthew Hofmann/ King_Peroxide /New York/ PF/ 5th/78th Overall

Jovan Tenner /BigMeek /Texas /SF /6th/93rd Overall