Bucks Legend and Bartolotta Restaurants Team Up to Support Running Rebels

As the Milwaukee Bucks charge through an electric season, Marques Johnson, five-time NBA All-Star and Bucks Legend, is lined up to serve as emcee for the 2019 Bartolotta Restaurants Gala-lotta event to support Running Rebels Community Organization. The Running Rebels EPIC Gala-lotta is set for September 26, 2019 at the Italian Community Center.

Marques Johnson, whose number was retired by the Bucks this spring, is Co-Chair of the Running Rebels Full Circle Campaign, a $4.1 million effort to raise funds to better serve at-risk youth in Milwaukee. At the Gala-lotta, Mr. Johnson will share stories of his epic career as Running Rebels tells the story of its EPIC Mission to provide mentoring, positive engagement, and loving guidance to youth in Milwaukee’s central city.

Bartolotta Restaurants will cover the total cost of event food, staffing, and venue. Every penny raised through sponsorships, ticket sales, and silent auction will go directly to support Running Rebels and their work with young people in Milwaukee.

“We have chosen Running Rebels for the 2019 Gal-a-lotta recipient because one of our tenets of operation is to help our community,” says Alyson Sandstrom, business development manager at The Bartolotta Restaurants. “We were so impressed with the work they have done with Milwaukee’s youth … and we can’t wait to facilitate this gala and fundraiser for a group that is making such a positive impact in our city.”

Since 1980, Running Rebels has been supporting and inspiring at-risk young people to find their purpose and create lives of accomplishment, integrity, and contribution. The organization provides mentoring, arts, athletics, and academic support to approximately 2500 youth annually from facilities at 1300 W. Fond Du Lac and 225 W. Capitol Dr.