C.E. Hutton, a Minority-focused cannabis business development and management firm, acquired MIPR Holdings

Denver, CO (BlackNews.com) — Marijuana is the fastest growing industry in the United States since 2014. According to the Marijuana Business Daily, only 19% of business ownership is represented by minorities. Of these companies, only 1% of them have earned six-figure annual revenues; some haven’t gotten started at all, or secured the resources needed to grow and expand.

C. E. Hutton LLC identifies “minorities” as all people of color, women, veterans and the LGBTQ community. The company is not exclusive to minorities, but inclusive to all communities that understand and appreciate the true value that diversity brings to our global society.

The company has assembled a diverse group of well-known and credible professionals in the cannabis industry that includes Khadijah Adams, founder of MIPR Holdings; Charles E. Hutton, president of C. E. Hutton; Jennifer Brazer, founder of Complete Controller a nationwide virtual accounting and bookkeeping company; and U. S. Navy Seabee Veteran Michael Souza, managing partner of C. E. Hutton.

“When C. E. Hutton took an interest in MIPR Holdings, the company had taken a huge blow in 2016 and was recovering. We were literally trying to regain our footing in the industry,” said Khadijah Adams, founder of MIPR Holdings.

“C. E. Hutton was the first investor that looked deeply into the lens of our company and immediately understood where we were trying to go and what we were trying to do for minorities in the industries. He not only talked the talk, but he walked the walk and put his money where his mouth was and I couldn’t have asked for a better deal or a better person to partner with.”

In addition to business and management services, the company will roll out a proprietary online business and marketing planning software that is exclusive to C. E. Hutton and caters to the cannabis and hemp industries.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy1 “Minority-owned” businesses form a significant portion of the U.S. economy. In 2012, eight million minority-owned businesses contributed $1.38 trillion in revenue and added 7.2 million jobs to the economy.

The same verticals that exist in traditional industries; also exist in the cannabis and hemp industries which is why C. E. Hutton plans to capture a significant portion of the industry’s minority-owned business market share.

The foundation of C. E. Hutton is built on its core values of faith, integrity, and trust (FIT) which is defined by the company’s actions of true empowerment, knowledge, and inclusion. While not a religious-based organization, the company has faith that they can pool their resources together, adding value to this newly legalized industry with integrity doing things the right way and with full transparency which defines their trust.

About C. E. Hutton LLC

Founded in June 2017, C. E. Hutton is a Colorado-based limited liability company that offers a unique suite of business development and management support services, along with merchant, financial and investment services to entrepreneurs and small to midsize ancillary companies in the cannabis and hemp industries. For more information, go to www.cehutton.com