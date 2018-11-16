Camille speaks out about Bill’s ‘mistrial’

Victimized by malicious DA?

(Editor’s note: Imbued with an immense intellect and sense of social responsibility, Camille Cosby has long been an advocate for education and for the continued financial support of theUnited States’ historically African-American colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Along with her husband Bill Cosby, she donated $20 million in 1988 to Spelman College, the prestigious and historically African-American women’s college located in Atlanta, GA. Together, Camille and Bill have donated more than $200 million to schools and universities and they’ve also contributed countless pieces of historic artwork to the Smithsonian museums.

by Camille O. Cosby, Special to NNPA Newswire

My husband, Bill Cosby, was recently victimized by a malicious District Attorney and an equally vicious judge. This is not the first time that my husband has been persecuted by corrupt and self-serving politicians. In the late 1960’s and early 1970’s, Bill Cosby, along with hundreds of other people, was secretly and illegally harassed by a President of the United States.

It was 1973, during the Watergate hearings, when the Enemies List of President Richard M. Nixon was disclosed by Mr. Nixon’s White House Counsel, John Dean. Bill and I were stunned that such a list existed and that Bill’s name was on that list.

Soon, the answers to questions about Bill kicked in: that’s why those Federal agents would appear, unannounced, at our home and his workplaces; that’s why there have been multiple tax audits within one year; that’s why hateful propaganda about Bill was disseminated by media…with an extensive goal of ending his believability and livelihood; and numerous other “that’s why” enlightenments.

There was another explosive document that was submitted during the hearings…one that deeply resonates with me, even today. It was a memorandum from Mr. Dean on how to effectively weaken Mr. Nixon’s enemies…“how we can best screw them (e.g.: litigation, prosecution, etc.).”

Now, I am going to fast-forward to two current, collaborative, corrupt politicians. Both exist in the Montgomery County Courthouse in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania and both, like Mr. Nixon, are intent on destroying Bill Cosby…whether for their toxic ambitions or simply in furtherance of racial hatred. One of those men never presented credible, admissible evidence of his charges, and the other has not allowed the truth of Bill’s innocence to be put forward.

Read full story in the MCJ Weekend Edition