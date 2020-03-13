CANCELLED: Remaining Public Meetings for 2020 Review and Update of VISION 2050

Due to health concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, we have made the decision to cancel all remaining in-person meetings for the 2020 Review and Update of VISION 2050. A flyer showing the original list of public meetings can be found here. The canceled meetings include:

Monday, March 16 in Elkhorn

Wednesday, March 18 in Milwaukee

Thursday, March 19 in Racine

Public feedback is still important to us, and we are working on alternative opportunities for residents to provide feedback. We will announce these opportunities as soon as possible. In the meantime, we encourage residents to visit vision2050sewis.org to view the draft 2020 Update and public meeting materials and complete a brief online questionnaire to provide feedback any time through March 27. We are also available by phone or email if residents have any questions or concerns they would like to discuss directly with staff.

We would appreciate you notifying your respective audiences that the remaining VISION 2050 public meetings are cancelled, and that there are other opportunities to provide input. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us. Thank you for your consideration.

Sincerely,

Eric Lynde