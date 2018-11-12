Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes Win: Reactions from Millennial aged Voters

“Celebrate good times come on!” The hit song was released in 1980 by the world renowned band Kool and Gang. The song toppled charts on its way to becoming a “national anthem” for celebratory moments. Thirty-eight years later that is still the case, being played at birthdays, graduations and this case, the streets of Milwaukee as Tony Evers defeated Scott walker in the race for Governor.

At Approximately 1:30am November 7th, Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes declared victory over Scott Walker. 40,000 absentee ballots gave them the final push, prior to the receipts of the mailed in ballots they were deadlocked. “Was that close enough for you?” Exclaimed Evers as he spoke to supporters.

Walker made headlines throughout his two terms for cutting millions in school funding as well as a sub par presidential bid. Dropping out of college his senior year, Walker was still able to enjoy lucrative jobs; perhaps the reason school funding became expendable to him. Millennial aged votes came out in high fashion to be a part of the removal, and had strong words coupled with hilarious memes to express their excitement.

“Thought he’d never get out”

“I feel like Obama is back in office”

“Maybe now we can undo some of his damage”

These were words from voters between the ages of 25 and 34, who I had the pleasure of speaking with.

Circulating though out the internet from millennial aged voters were two memes that stood out. One with the words; “Milwaukee is not handicapped, we do not need walker” as well as a picture of a Quest Card with Walkers name on it. History was made as Mandela Barnes became the first African American Lieutenant Governor in Wisconsin. Barnes served the community for years as community organizer and State Representative. A “Kool” headed and educated man like Evers, they look to dive in when they assume the seats in January. Let the celebration continue.