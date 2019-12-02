Milwaukee Community Journal

Celebrating The Sherman Phoenix

The one year anniversary celebration of the Sherman Phoenix, happened on Saturday from 5 pm to 7pm. Prior to the party a Black Friday shopping special took place. Since it’s inception, the Sherman Phoenix has served as a staple in the community for resources, healthier eating , and entertainment. The celebration was no different, as a live Dj played music for the guest, followed by a live gospel performance by K Powell and the Promise. The guest list was prestige, as Mayor Barrett was also in attendance as well as community  leaders such as Shauntay Nelson, who is as a force in political circles . The energy was fierce, the food was great, all faces were smiling as the community came togetherness for what is sure to be one of many anniversaries.

 

 

by Joshua Thomas

